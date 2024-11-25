Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has activated the fourth cohort of the Alternative National Service Program, deploying 118 new recruits across 11 government entities in Abu Dhabi. This initiative is designed to strengthen business continuity within critical institutions and sectors during potential emergencies, crises and disasters. By equipping personnel with essential skills through targeted preparation, qualification, and training, the programme ensures that key roles remain operational under challenging circumstances. The deployment was conducted in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence, represented by the National Service and Reserve Authority, alongside the ADCMC.

By enhancing the resilience of government organisations, the programme boosts their capacity to address diverse challenges and contribute to national stability. With the activation of eight additional entities, a total of 18 government bodies in Abu Dhabi, including ADCMC, are now part of the programme, with ADCMC recently receiving its first cohort of 20 alternative service recruits. This milestone marks a strategic advancement toward building an integrated framework that reinforces the emirate’s readiness to manage emergencies, crises and disasters.

The latest move brings the total number of recruits in the Alternative National Service programme to 260, as part of a strategy to establish 30 active agencies across the emirate by early 2025. The first batch, which was activated in March 2023, included 86 recruits from three government entities. The second batch, in September 2023, added 15 recruits to two more government entities, while the third batch, in February 2024, had 41 recruits spread across five government agencies.

As an organising body in Abu Dhabi, the ADCMC plays a pivotal role in activating alternative service protocols across essential sectors and institutions. ADCMC is tasked with identifying eligible entities in alignment with National Service and Reserve Authority standards, assigning recruits to suitable job classifications, overseeing their performance evaluations, and ensuring their ongoing participation in annual training and exercise programmes.

His Excellency Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi, said: “This latest activation aligns seamlessly with Abu Dhabi's vision of ensuring uninterrupted operations and service continuity in the face of potential crises and disasters. It also represents a meaningful investment in the emirate’s future, as ADCMC ensures that alternative strategies are in place to maintain essential functions with the support of the next generation. Over the next four years, the centre plans to gradually increase recruitment to meet its ambitious overall target.

"Additionally, the centre supervises the implementation of Business Continuity Management systems, in collaboration with other entities. Its responsibilities include reviewing and processing requests to activate alternative services within local institutions, as well as developing the necessary guidelines and plans to use alternative service recruits in accordance with existing regulations."

According to His Excellency Al Nuaimi, incorporating alternative national service recruits into business continuity plans will provide these entities with both quantitative and qualitative human resource support, greatly increasing operational effectiveness and emergency response times.

Brigadier Hamad Khalifa Al Neyadi , Chief of the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA), commended the ADCMC's efforts in utilising alternative national service recruits and raising awareness among Abu Dhabi's Government entities about the critical role of alternative service in sustaining business continuity and supporting national development. Al Neyadi also underscored the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to strengthen the alternative national service programme, highlighting how this initiative offers institutions a valuable opportunity to leverage the talents and exceptional skills of young UAE Nationals to enhance organisational processes and systems, especially in technical and specialised areas.

The recruits will be strategically assigned to key departments and critical roles within the centre, including Operations Management, the Alternative Service Department, the Planning and Infrastructure Resilience Department, the Risk and Threat Assessment Department, and the Cybersecurity Office. These placements will be completed in alignment with the procedural guidelines and specific requirements for each role, and will be supplemented with regular training and drills to assess the effectiveness of the training provided. This move seeks to increase their sense of accountability and motivation in light of their critical role in disaster, crisis, and emergency management. By doing so, they will develop valuable skills that enable them to efficiently carry out essential operations when required.

After completing the training period, they are required to attend an annual refresher course for two weeks. After the recruit has served for six months, the centre will conduct a comprehensive assessment in order to track progress, in collaboration with each government entity that hosts alternative service recruits.

On December 18 and 19, 2024, the ADCMC will also host the Resilience Forum to increase cooperation on the implementation of the Alternative National Service Program and promote its role in supporting business continuity. This annual event focuses on business continuity and alternative national service, uniting industry leaders, decision-makers, government entities, companies, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss and showcase the latest and best practices related to the field. The forum will also honour key local entities and partners, ensuring effective support for this national initiative aimed at bolstering business continuity across the emirate.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

