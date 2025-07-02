Abu Dhabi: As part of its annual plan to build the capacity of the agricultural sector and enhance its sustainability, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is launching a series of specialized awareness workshops this July. The workshops aim to raise awareness of best agricultural practices, both plant and animal, and food safety

The workshops, conducted via the Teams application, are designed to empower farmers and breeders by providing them with modern knowledge to improve farm efficiency and increase profitability. This will be achieved through optimal resource utilization, cost reduction, increased productivity, and improved quality.

The first workshop, titled "Enhancing Production Efficiency in Poultry Farms," will be held on Wednesday, July 9. It will cover efficiency measurement standards, factors affecting poultry productivity, and methods for improvement. This includes developing production processes, managing supply chains, controlling diseases, reducing antibiotic use, enhancing product quality, improving the work environment, and qualifying staff. The workshop will also highlight the importance of input quality (feed, water), proper farm management, disease prevention through vaccines, and the judicious use of antibiotics. Furthermore, it will address improving product quality to reduce defects, the role of research and development, and creating a safe work environment with skilled and trained staff for continuous improvement.

The second awareness workshop, on Wednesday, July 16, will focus on "Specifications of Sheep Pens and Requirements in Hot Regions". It will offer comprehensive guidance on designing pens, ventilation systems, and feeding practices to ensure animal comfort and productivity in hot climates. Key topics include specifications for covered and open spaces, roof design for sun protection, and essential equipment like shaded, accessible water troughs made of heat-insulating materials with floats and drainage. It will also detail specifications for feeders, birthing pens, feeding barriers for lambs, and necessary tools for breeding activities such as wool shearing and hoof trimming equipment, and barn cleaning supplies.

The third workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, and will discuss the importance, types, uses, and maintenance of insect traps on farms. This workshop, titled "Integrated Pest Management," will focus on using sticky, light, and pheromone traps, proven effective against palm tree pests, to promote safe and sustainable agriculture by reducing chemical pesticide use. Farmers will learn how to select, install, and interpret data from these traps to protect palm trees and other crops in an environmentally friendly way.

Bader Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of Communication and Community Engagement at ADAFSA, stressed the importance of these workshops, which are part of ADAFSA's annual plan to disseminate best practices in the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, as well as in the field of food safety."These workshops are a key pillar in building the capacity of farmers and livestock breeders, as they provide them with the modern knowledge and skills necessary to improve the efficiency of their farms and production processes," Al Shehhi said.

"We believe that empowering farmers and breeders with information on production efficiency, farm management, disease prevention and optimal resource control is the essence of achieving agricultural sustainability. By adopting best practices and applying new technologies, together we can enhance food security and ensure the continuity of efficient production, while preserving natural resources for future generations."

Al Shehhi called on all farmers and livestock breeders to take advantage of these valuable educational and extension opportunities, which are supervised by a group of the best experts in agriculture and food safety and contribute directly to the development of a sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector, and explained that those interested can view the monthly schedule of workshops and how to register through the website or follow their platforms on social media.