PCFC selected from over 300 international government entries following a rigorous evaluation

Sultan bin Sulayem: Winning this prestigious international award is a global endorsement of our deep commitment to social responsibility

Nasser Al Neyadi: Our innovative social responsibility programmes are designed to support various segments of both the local and global community

Government of Dubai Media Office – The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Global Leader in Social Responsibility’ by The International CSR Excellence Awards. The UK-based award programe ranked PCFC with the gold award globally in the category of ‘Community Engagement for Government Entities’ after a rigorous evaluation of over 300 entries from countries around the world.

This international recognition reflects the Corporation’s continuous efforts and innovative initiatives under its annual social responsibility plan, aligned with its strategic vision to promote sustainable development and enhance quality of life across the community.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated: “At the start of 2025, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, declared the year as the 'Year of Community'. This inspired us at the Corporation to intensify our efforts and launch meaningful high-impact community initiatives. Over the course of the year, we implemented sustainable programmes aimed at diverse segments of society, fostering a culture of giving and social solidarity both within the UAE and internationally.”

He added: “Winning this prestigious international award is a global endorsement of our deep commitment to social responsibility. It reflects the vision of our wise leadership, which places great importance on building a cohesive and prosperous society. We view this achievement not just as a win, but as a new responsibility that motivates us to continue innovating in serving our community”.

He emphasised that this milestone, which serves as a culmination of PCFC’s efforts during the Year of Community, adds to the UAE’s extensive legacy of humanitarian and social initiatives.

Bin Sulayem noted that receiving this award is a significant achievement not only for the Corporation but for Dubai and the UAE as a whole, especially given the intense competition between over 300 entries submitted by government entities worldwide.

His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said the award from a leading global organisations's recognises PCFC’s innovative social initiatives and impactful charitable projects that uphold human dignity. He highlighted that in addition to its role in enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading sustainable hub for global economic activity and contributing to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Corporation is also committed to its humanitarian duties.

Al Neyadi said: “At PCFC, we continuously develop and diversify our social initiatives to meet the evolving needs of the community, whether charitable, environmental, social, or humanitarian. We collaborate with both local and international organisation's to ensure the sustainability of these initiatives and achieve the desired long-term positive impact.”

The International CSR Excellence awards is one of the highest global awards in the field of responsibility community and sustainable development, and organized annually by a British non-profit organisation, cocerned with honoring the best institutional practices around the world.

The ceremony of honoring the award-wining institutions took place in the historical St. Paul cathedral at the British capital London, and the award was received by Hend Ahmad Shaker, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication in PCFC.

Among the Corporation’s most notable social initiatives in 2025 were programmes in education and vocational training, sustainable environmental campaigns, charitable projects supporting self-sufficiency, and community-based projects focusing on families, children, food security, as well as expansive health and awareness campaigns conducted in partnership with health and charitable organisations across the UAE.