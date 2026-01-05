Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has expanded real-time oversight of Dubai’s water network by adding 205 fully monitored flow‑measurement devices and an equal number of pressure‑monitoring units, while increasing the number of automated remote‑control valves across the distribution network to 198 in 2025. The move strengthens DEWA’s standing as one of the world’s most efficient utilities in limiting water losses.

“In line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, we employ technology and innovation to enhance resource sustainability and ensure current and future water security. Effective water and asset management, as well as improved automation and process efficiency, have resulted in Dubai achieving the world’s lowest water transmission and distribution losses at 4.5%, and increased water flow to meet growing demand in line with the highest standards of quality, availability, reliability and efficiency,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The Water Smart Distribution Management System has a centralised round-the-clock system for remote control and monitoring, as well as innovative smart equipment and systems. The system also uses remote terminal units (RTUs) installed at interconnections between the transmission and distribution pipelines. In addition, it is linked with advanced water supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and hydraulic-management systems,” Al Tayer added.

DEWA’s Water Smart Distribution Management System enhances round-the-clock monitoring and remote control of the network, enabling faster detection and isolation of faults. Designed in accordance with international best practice, it employs advanced hydraulic analysis to cut costs, improve water movement modelling and support more accurate decision making. It plans to further expand the digital network to boost the reliability of remote isolation together with flow and pressure management, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction.

