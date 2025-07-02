Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has granted the naming rights of Jebel Ali Metro Station to National Paints Factories Co. Ltd. (National Paints), the region’s largest paints and coatings manufacturer. Strategically located in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving industrial hubs, Jebel Ali Free Zone, the station will now be known as National Paints Metro Station for the next 10 years.

The agreement was signed between National Paints and Hypermedia, with Mada Media attending in its capacity as the authorised concessionaire appointed by RTA under a concession agreement between Mada Media and RTA.

Providing further details, Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of the RTA’s Rail Agency, said: "We are delighted to have National Paints join the Metro Station Naming Rights Initiative. The inclusion of this prestigious global company undoubtedly demonstrates the remarkable success achieved by this initiative, which had attracted diverse companies and establishments from the business sector across the UAE as a whole."

Kalbat added: "The RTA is keen to expand and strengthen ties and cooperation with the business sector, not only in Dubai but also across the UAE. This cooperation reflects the government's approach to consolidating cooperation with the private sector based on the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the provision of business opportunities for this sector, which is considered a strategic partner of the government sector. This cooperation also plays a pivotal role in creating promising job opportunities that attract diverse specialisations, enriching the business sector and contributing to the growth of UAE's GDP in general, and the Emirate of Dubai’s, in particular.”

"Mohamad Al Hammadi, CEO of Mada Media, commented on launching this strategic project with National Paints Factories Co., stating: “This new milestone with National Paints reinforces our long-term vision with RTA of transforming metro stations into powerful commercial and advertising landmarks. Through naming rights, we’re not just creating visibility, we’re building strategic brand presence in high-impact urban touchpoints.”

He added: “National Paints’ investment in this station underscores the value of transit media in shaping consumer engagement and enhancing top-of-mind awareness in one of the region’s most dynamic cities.”

Samer Sayegh, Managing Director and Partner of National Paints, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: “We are proud to partner with RTA, to secure the naming rights of a metro station that stands as a key connector in Dubai’s world-class transportation network. This milestone reflects our bold, decade-long commitment to enriching the Emirates’ urban landscape through innovative solutions, sustainability, and high-quality products.”

He continued: “As a company born in 1969 in Amman, Jordan and proudly rooted in Sharjah since 1977, National Paints has long been an integral part of the Emirates’ economic and urban transformation. Our presence on the metro reinforces our position as the Middle East’s number one coatings brand, and deepens our connection to the communities we’ve proudly served for generations, and those yet to come”.

From July and running through the end of October 2025, RTA will begin updating and renaming all relevant external and internal directional signage across Metro stations. The new name will also be reflected across RTA’s smart digital systems, public transport applications, and onboard audio announcements prior to and upon arrival at the station.

About National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1969 by the Sayegh family in Amman, Jordan, and headquartered in Sharjah, UAE since 1977, National Paints is the largest paint and coatings manufacturer in the Middle East and ranks 29th globally. The company operates 15 paint factories, 5 resin plants, and more than 60 integrated production lines across seven key markets: the UAE (Sharjah and Abu Dhabi), Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Romania, and India.

With a global annual production capacity exceeding 1 million metric tons, National Paints' Sharjah facility alone spans 130,000 sqm and produces over 500,000 metric tons annually across 15 integrated lines, making it the largest paint manufacturing plant in the region. National Paints offers one of the industry’s most diverse and comprehensive coatings portfolios under one roof, including decorative, industrial, marine, automotive, powder, wood, and architectural coatings. Its products are trusted in over 80 countries worldwide.

The company is deeply committed to international quality, sustainability, and safety standards, holding certifications including ISO 14001, ISO 17025, ISO 50001, and EPD (Environmental Product Declarations).