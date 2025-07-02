The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) today launched a new media campaign highlighting its pioneering role in regulating and developing the Saudi’s coastal tourism sector. Central to this effort is the introduction of a comprehensive set of regulatory frameworks and technical codes designed to reshape the sector’s landscape, boost its appeal to tourists, operators, and investors alike, and activate collaborative synergies across the public, private, and third sectors all supported by the unmatched natural assets of Saudi Arabia’s western coastline.

This campaign serves as a direct expression of SRSA’s vision to empower the coastal tourism sector to grow in an organized and sustainable manner. It aims to foster an ideal environment both for tourists and practitioners, while creating a vibrant and transparent investment ecosystem.

The regulatory frameworks introduced by SRSA represent the first of their kind in the Kingdom a legislative and operational foundation that is clear, accessible, and comprehensive. These regulations lay the groundwork for a coastal tourism experience that is safe, attractive, competitive, and sustainable.

Built on international best practices and tailored to the unique ecological and tourism diversity of Saudi Arabia’s coasts, these regulations ensure the preservation and protection of the marine environment, marking a pivotal shift in shaping a new era for coastal tourism. They also contribute directly to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in enhancing quality of life, diversifying the economy, and attracting high-value investments.

Through this media campaign, SRSA seeks to raise awareness of its role as a lead regulator and enabler of the sector and to spotlight the new regulatory environment created for tourists, practitioners, and investors. The message is clear: the future of coastal tourism in Saudi Arabia starts here where smart regulation, strategic clarity, and sustainable opportunity converge.