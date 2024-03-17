Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close AL NIDHAM RESTAURANT in Abu Dhabi. The restaurant, holding trade license number CN-1038631, has been found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation. Furthermore, its practices pose a significant risk to public health.

ADAFSA stated that the food control report regarding the administrative closure decision was a result of recurring violations related to food safety requirements by the establishment. This last had received two violations and a closure warning due to repeated high-risk violations and the spread of insects in the kitchen.

The Authority also affirmed that the administrative closure shall continue until the issues are addressed. The facility may resume operations after rectifying the violations, meeting all necessary activity requirements, and addressing the grounds for closure.

In addition, ADAFSA highlighted that the closure and the identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It underscores its supervisory role in ensuring that all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by ADAFSA's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The Authority also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.