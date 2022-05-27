Abu Dhabi - UAE: Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the world's least congested capital according to the TomTom Traffic Index for 2021, based on the annual survey of 416 cities in 57 countries by the global navigation services company.

The new ranking of the UAE capital is based on a combination of criteria, including the rate of traffic congestion at intersections and streets at various times during the day, including peak hours. The study also analysed the number of traffic lights and their programming and contribution to the development of traffic flow in cities. It also examined the quality of traffic light systems in terms of their long-term viability and weather resistance.

Abu Dhabi recorded 11% congection level, reflecting the impact of the integrated traffic management plan implemented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The department’s strategy involved enhancing operational efficiency, improving road assets and infrastructure, and increasing the number of options and modes of public transportation to ensure optimal utilisation of transportation and necessary utilities to improve residents' everyday quality of life.

His Excellency Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of DMT, said: "Building an integrated transportation infrastructure is a vital pillar of the emirate's continued efforts to improve the quality of life on par with the best cities globally. We've always followed a long-term strategy and taken a proactive approach to the future, focusing on responding to the residents needs. TomTom's new ranking serves as an encouragement to continue accomplishing DMT’s strategic goals.

“Continuing to get global recognitions for the capital’s transport and traffic management services confirms our leadership’s vision to provide the best quality of life in Abu Dhabi by implementing the highest international standards. We strive to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world's best places to live and work by developing sustainable smart cities for the future.”

