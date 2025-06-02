Abu Dhabi: In a significant step to advance community-driven change, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, operating under the Department of Community Development, announces the launch of Athar+ (Athar Plus), Abu Dhabi’s first purpose-driven hub dedicated to accelerating social impact. This launch comes as part of the “From the Community to the Community” label, an initiative launched during the ‘Year of Community’ by the Authority, aimed at promoting community engagement. Athar+ brings together social enterprises, non-profits, and impact makers into one collaborative ecosystem for social entrepreneurship.

Funded by community contributions, Athar+ is an initiative by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, designed to enable impact-driven organisations to thrive. The hub provides designated workspaces, expert mentorship, professional services, and tailored growth programmes—all aimed at helping social enterprises and non-profits scale their missions and deepen their impact across Abu Dhabi.

Located at Madar_39, Athar+ serves as a catalyst for collaboration, entrepreneurship, and inclusion; offering a dedicated workspace for impact-driven organisations to develop solutions, share knowledge, and access the resources they need to build a more inclusive and resilient future.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, affirmed that the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an continues, throughout the “Year of the Community,” to launch impactful initiatives and creating an enabling environment that supports the achievement of sustainable positive impact for Abu Dhabi’s society.

His Excellency Dr. Al Khaili stated: “The launch of Athar+ platform reflects the social sector’s commitment to building an ecosystem that empowers third sector entities, including public benefit organizations and social enterprises—entities that have emerged from the community to serve the community. More than 150 third sector organizations are expected to benefit from this platform, offering unique services, programs, and initiatives to members of our society.”

He added: “We will spare no effort in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as an enabling city for all institutions dedicated to serving the community and addressing social challenges with innovative and effective solutions.”

His Excellency Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “Athar+ comes as part of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s efforts to empower the third sector, promotes social entrepreneurship, and build a thriving ecosystem that enables this sector. The hub aims to accelerate the growth of non-profits, social enterprises and social initiatives through capacity-building, mentorship and fostering collaboration and networking opportunities. These efforts contribute to addressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi while building a more cohesive and inclusive community.”

His Excellency also expressed his appreciation to the Abu Dhabi community members for their contributions to support this pioneering initiative, particularly commending Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank for its contribution, representing a model of effective collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving community-focused initiatives. He emphasised that such steadfast commitment serves as a cornerstone for achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

With offerings such as capacity-building workshops, networking events, one-on-one advisory support, and flexible membership options, Athar+ reinforces the Authority’s long-standing commitment to connecting the community and nurturing an active, empowered social sector.

Through the launch of Athar+, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in social entrepreneurship as well as reflecting the Authority’s broader vision of enabling a culture of giving, participation, and measurable social progress.

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in the health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.