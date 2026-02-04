A new notary has joined the roster of government notaries at the Presidential Court, after taking the legal oath before His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

This step marks the commencement of his duties in notarising and certifying documents in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, contributing to enhanced institutional efficiency and the acceleration of transaction processing.

Al Abri stated that this step aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop the notary system and strengthen integration with various government entities, ensuring the delivery of distinguished services characterised by speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

He explained that authorising employees from government entities to perform the duties of government notaries aims to streamline legal procedures, expedite the completion of transactions, and authenticate official documents through approved electronic systems.

He further noted that expanding the accreditation of government notaries directly contributes to providing a flexible legal environment aligned with the requirements of government operations.

These authorities enable entities to complete various notarisation processes internally, relying on the advanced technical systems of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which facilitate the completion of procedures remotely through simple and user-friendly steps.