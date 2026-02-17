The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has launched the first phase of a project to implement facial recognition technology for notary transactions, becoming the first judicial authority in the region to adopt this advanced technology as a smart alternative to digital signatures.

The strategic step aims to enhance the notarial authentication system and improve service efficiency in line with the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

The initial phase targets powers of attorney for lawyers, enabling documents to be authenticated in record time via smart devices

. The new technology eliminates the need for digital signatures altogether, while ensuring maximum security through biometric data encryption and instant matching with official records with exceptional precision.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed that the adoption of this advanced technology reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department,

in line with his guidance on therequirement for continuous modernization and the use of cutting-edge technologies to deliver innovative smart services that enhance Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.

He explained that activating facial recognition in notary transactions marks a strategic leap toward the future, fundamentally aimed at simplifying the customer experience and minimizing time and effort through proactive, flexible services that enable record turnaround times for completing official transactions. This initiative further enhances digital government performance and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in this field.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is working to expand the scope of this technology to cover a wider range of notary and authentication services in the next phase, further solidifying Abu Dhabi’s judicial system as a global benchmark for innovation and integrated digital services.