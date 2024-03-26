UAE, Dubai : Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), the leading financial institution, has contributed AED 3 million in support to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign aims to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions around the world.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign’s proceeds will go towards implementing education projects in collaboration with humanitarian organisations, in order to provide millions of underprivileged individuals with the tools and skills needed to lead independent lives.

The campaign aims to promote the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while solidifying the UAE’s leading humanitarian role as it offers a sustainable endowment that provides opportunities for education and empowerment.

A great example

Commenting on the campaign, Mohamed Abdelbary, ADIB Acting Group CEO said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a great example of charity and humanitarian initiatives in the UAE, representing a continuation of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI’s) impactful journey of giving that has transformed the lives of tens of millions worldwide. Education has always been a priority for MBRGI, and this inspiring campaign serves as a practical example of that commitment.”

“ADIB’s contribution to the Ramadan campaign reflects our belief in the importance of supporting UAE’s charity efforts during Ramadan, which provide aid to underprivileged communities. Education stands as the most effective support we can offer to such communities, enabling them to improve their reality for the better.

Donation channels

Donation channels for the Mothers’ Endowment campaign include the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), a dedicated call center reachable via the toll-free number (800 9999), bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201) and SMS donations by sending the word “Mother” to the specific following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Additionally, donations can be made through the DubaiNow app by accessing the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

ADIB

In addition to its significant contribution to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, ADIB remains steadfast in its commitment to community development and empowerment. ADIB seeks to be an active contributor to sustainable development in the UAE and globally. The bank regularly identifies a number of proactive and responsible programs and initiatives to be carried out both on the corporate level and within investment projects. These initiatives are aimed at addressing various social, economic, and environmental challenges faced by communities, while also aligning with the bank's core values and principles.

-Ends-