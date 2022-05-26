Abu Dhabi: The Department of Energy Abu Dhabi (DoE) is participating in the 8th edition of the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference 2022 in a bid to showcase integration of the education and energy sectors. DoE believes in the role of education in establishing a sustainable future and empowering youth in line with the UAE's vision to build a knowledge-based economy that is globally competitive and supporting innovation and creativity to develop an effective model for sustainable development.

The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and takes place under the theme ‘50 Years of Education Empowerment’.

His Excellency Engineer Awaidha Murshed Al Magar, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, delivered a keynote speech at the opening of the exhibition and stressed the importance of the event for focusing on education in building human resources and fostering innovation. This would help bring about positive changes in the future of the country and support its efforts towards an all-round sustainable development in the next 50 years. He emphasised the importance of energy transition to bolster the country's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

His Excellency said: "Education and knowledge development are priorities for our wise leadership. The UAE regards these as the pillars of human development which will help forge a future on the sound foundation of science. Here, we remember the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who is leading the UAE’s efforts to realise the nation’s vision for the next 50 years based on investment in education. Education will help our country establish a firm footing in the post-oil era and create a knowledge-based economy. Both education and energy are the bedrock for building a sustainable society and looking ahead with a scientific outlook to the future.”

The DoE pavilion at the exhibition showcases its various efforts in promoting energy efficiency while encouraging water and electricity conservation. DoE is presenting interactive educational activities aimed at raising awareness about the importance of energy. It also focuses on the need to change consumption behaviours to conserve natural resources from wastage, mobilise environment conservation, and mitigate climate change.

His Excellency also referred to the partnership between DoE and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and the Ministry of Education, to review the primary education curriculum and enhance it with materials about energy, environment and sustainability. The curriculum will also raise awareness about rationalising energy consumption. It will be updated with additional materials to include the UAE's values of exceptional leadership, positive citizenship and integrated faith.

