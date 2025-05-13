Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has issued Decision No. (14) concerning the Regulation of Gas Works in Buildings. The regulations set forth the mandatory requirements and controls for overseeing all gas operations in buildings throughout Abu Dhabi, including free zones. The regulations seek to raise the level of technical safety in existing buildings and ensure proper gas supply operations, across all types of use.

His Excellency Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of DoE, emphasised the significance of combined efforts and collaboration among all concerned companies and individuals to uphold security and safety standards for gas systems in buildings. His Excellency pointed out that the issuance of the regulations constitute a strategic move towards governing the gas sector with greater effectiveness and foresight, particularly considering the emirate's ongoing economic and urban expansion.

The regulations also align with the DoE's endeavours to establish a clear and comprehensive regulatory framework that requires all relevant businesses and individuals to acquire formal permits and consents, while rigorously complying with best practices and certified technical norms, guaranteeing a secure environment for people and assets.

His Excellency Al Jarwan said: “These regulations encompass the mandatory obligations for gas system companies and technicians operating in this sector. Also, they cover all gas-related activities within buildings, which include the processes of construction, installation, filling, operation, testing, examination, and maintenance of gas systems, along with the activities associated with the supply of gas to these premises.”

Accordingly, the regulations stipulate primary obligations for gas system companies and technical personnel. Key among these is the requirement to keep precise operational and maintenance logs, submit certified technical plans when requested, and commit to the prompt notification of any incident or possible leak within gas systems.

DoE plans to publish a guideline document addressing the regulation of all technical and administrative facets associated with gas works. This document will contain standard forms for approved permits, licences, and records, which will help simplify adherence by companies and concerned parties to the provisions of the regulations.

Effective upon publication, the regulations represent a key measure in advancing sectoral governance and promoting higher levels of compliance with public safety standards across Abu Dhabi.

In accordance with the newly issued regulations, the use of gas cylinders is banned in buildings that have a certified central gas network. Likewise, the installation of gas storage tanks is prohibited in buildings with active underground connections, to strengthen safety systems and minimise the risk of potential incidents.

The regulations grant oversight authorities to DoE inspectors and certified third-party inspection (TPI) agencies. These powers include accessing buildings, examining systems, and collecting gas samples, for the purpose of verifying conformity to standards and guaranteeing compliance with safety and preventative measures.

The regulations mandate that all companies licensed to supply gas systems secure specific permits from DoE. It also requires individuals responsible for buildings to contract licensed companies for periodic inspections and for handling any emergency cases that may arise.

The regulations ensure stringent measures are in place to uphold the highest safety standards for gas works within buildings. A schedule outlining 20 administrative violations along with corresponding penalties, which range from AED500 to AED2 million, is included. Significant penalties were adopted for procedural violations, particularly concerning unlicensed operation, violation of safety measures, stipulations, and approved controls intended to protect consumers from hazards resulting from building gas works, and failure to promptly report incidents.

The regulations provide a 30-day grace period for concerned individuals and companies to adjust their situations according to their terms. This period may be extended to 90 days, subject to the DoE's consent, to allow adequate time for fulfilling technical and organisational requirements. Through this step, DoE encourages gas companies, TPIs, inspectors, and personnel in the sector to register with DoE and to communicate their insights, difficulties and proposals via DoE's established channels.