Abu Dhabi: In line with the objectives of the Year of Community, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi announced the licensing of 15 Non-Profit Organizations during 2025.

This step reflects the Department’s commitment to supporting structured community-based initiatives and strengthening the role of the third sector as a key partner in advancing social development and fostering sustainable community participation across the Emirate.

This represents an extension of an integrated approach adopted by the Department to regulate and develop the third sector through enhancing legislative and regulatory frameworks, streamlining licensing procedures, and building a supportive ecosystem that enables entities to perform their societal role efficiently and effectively. These efforts contribute to expanding the scope of social initiatives, promoting a culture of responsible giving, and improving the quality of life for various segments of society in Abu Dhabi.

The Department confirmed that the newly licensed entities operate across a range of fields, including health, justice, falconry, charitable activities, media, professional services, and literature, in addition to the licensing of a branch of a social club.

Together, these entities align with Abu Dhabi’s priorities and contribute to delivering qualitative programs and services targeting individuals and families, strengthening social cohesion, and supporting diverse community groups.

This diversity reflects the breadth of the third sector’s role and its capacity to respond to evolving societal needs.

As a result, the total number of licensed Non-Profit Organizations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has now reached (114) entities, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to enhance quality of life and embed the values of giving and social solidarity.

In this context, Mr. Mubarak Al Ameri, the Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Control Sector at DCD, stated that the Year of Community marked a pivotal milestone in reinforcing collective action and entrenching the concept of social responsibility, noting that empowering third sector entities represents a fundamental pillar in building a cohesive society capable of actively contributing to social development.

He added that the licensing of new entities reflects the growing societal awareness of the importance of organised institutional work, as well as the vital role played by third sector organisations in supporting government efforts and expanding the scope of social impact. He also reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to continuously developing a regulatory environment that fosters the growth and sustainability of this sector.

Over the past years, the Department of Community Development has launched a series of initiatives and efforts aimed at empowering third sector entities, including the development of licensing and governance policies, the enhancement of transparency, and the strengthening of institutional capacities through guidance and technical support. These efforts have been complemented by closer integration with government entities and the private sector to ensure sustainable social impact driven by real community needs.

The Department has also worked to regulate community and volunteer work, strengthen the role of public benefit entities, and reinforce partnerships with organisations involved in charitable giving and donations, within a comprehensive vision that seeks to enable society to play an active role in the development journey and transform individual initiatives into organised institutional efforts that deliver long-term outcomes.

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the empowerment of the third sector and strengthening partnerships with all stakeholders, ensuring sustainable social impact and reinforcing the role of the community as a key partner in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development across the Emirate.