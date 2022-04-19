The project aims to underline the values and aesthetics of the Arabic language

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, has launched its landmark cultural project, ‘Eloquent Child’, which aims to promote the values and aesthetics of the Arabic language to new generations, invest in their abilities and innovations, and strengthen their cultural and national identity.

The project is a continuation of the Centre’s vision and objectives to enhance younger generations’ knowledge and culture, in addition to strengthening their connection to the Arabic language. Under the supervision of prominent Arab intellectuals, it presents all 28 letters of the Arabic alphabet as songs with video clips that take aesthetic values into account ​​in terms of the poetry, melody and performance.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The project reflects the Centre’s vision to advance the Arabic language and promote it with the younger generations. These objectives are in line with the UAE’s ambitious plans and strategies for the education system, which is a national priority and a key contributor to our efforts to build a robust civilisation.

“This project is a significant and promising step we are taking, bringing us closer to creating highly educated generations with a strong connection to their Arabic mother tongue – the cornerstone of their national identity,” HE bin Tamim added. “With that in mind, we sought to empower the younger generation to master their language in an innovative and unconventional way. We strive to create a generation that is knowledgeable of the aesthetics of their language and capable of making a positive impact in their environment and community.”

The ALC released the first song of the series, beginning with ‘Alef’, ‘Baa’, ‘Taa’, ‘Thaa’, Jeem’, Haa’ (the first letters of the Arabic alphabet), with others to follow covering all letters of the Arabic alphabet. The songs were written by poets Amal Al-Sahlawi from the UAE and Abdul Ghani Tlais from Lebanon, under the musical supervision of veteran Lebanese singer and music composer Ahmad Kaabour. Meanwhile, composer Hani Siblini managed musical arrangement, with singers Ahmad Kaabour, Nadine Hassan, Rasha Al-Rifai, and Elie Khayat, performing the songs.

As part of its strategy to support children’s and young adult literature, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre dedicated a special section to the project on its new website to display an integrated collection of books and stories under these categories, in addition to educational songs made especially for them. The innovative style and design of the ALC website addresses visitors in both Arabic and English and aims to ensure seamless browsing and a smooth transition between the various sections and content, which cover a wide variety of topics.

The new and improved website is open to all visitors at https://alc.ae, offering access to valuable information and books.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.