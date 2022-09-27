Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its mission to share Abu Dhabi with the world, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has joined forces with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Abu Dhabi Maritime to participate in this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

The government departments will combine efforts and work together to position and promote the UAE as a leading superyacht destination at Europe's leading industry event.

The four-day event will take place from 28 September to 1 October, with expected participation from 580 exhibitors, including destination representatives, yacht management companies, superyacht designers and builders, alongside luxury consumer and automotive brands and over 30,000 visitors.

Taking 100 sq m in a premium location on the exhibitor floor, the presence of the UAE superyacht industry regulators, stakeholders, and service providers will command attention and draw the audience in to discover the UAE's destination offerings, superyacht products and services.

At the show, DCT Abu Dhabi, DET and Abu Dhabi Maritime will highlight the UAE's industry legislation improvements, including cruising permit extensions and charter permit processes, immigration and customs clearance updates. They will also promote the UAE’s ever-exciting calendar of clustered industry events such as Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, Gulf Superyacht Summit 2022, and Dubai Sail Grand Prix Presented By P&O Marinas, which all take place in November 2022.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, Tourism Products Development Department Director, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "As a place of exciting and restoring experiences across a landscape of possibilities that can be explored at your own pace, Abu Dhabi is an alluring destination for all types of visitors. With its hundreds of desert islands, unspoilt beaches and stunning waters, it is especially attractive to yacht owners. This is why in recent years we have strengthened our efforts to regulate, promote and build the yachting industry. So, in appearing at the Monaco Yacht Show, we aim to create a larger brand presence, encourage greater engagement and strongly showcase our stakeholder products and services to the international yachting community."

Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director of Tourism Developments and Investments, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, commented: “Inspired by the continued support and guidance of our visionary leadership to position the UAE as a global superyacht destination, we are pleased to participate at this prestigious event in Monaco. The pace of development not just in Dubai but in neighbouring emirates like Abu Dhabi serves as a catalyst for attracting superyachts to the UAE and the opportunity for all of us to capitalise on a lucrative tourism product that can increase the number of tourists and further strengthen our respective industries. We will also be able to highlight the vast range of Dubai’s world-class maritime infrastructure and facilities, as well as its tourism offering to owners of superyachts and yachting enthusiasts. We look forward to highlighting many more exciting projects and initiatives in the pipeline for Dubai's yachting industry, as well as industry developments that will be beneficial to the international yachting community, including state-of-the-art refit and shipyard maintenance, professional yachting and maritime academies for future crew, and qualified training centres for staff, in addition to upgrades to marina facilities, that will further support the pivotal role being played by Dubai to promote the UAE as an international superyacht hub."

Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Maritime, AD Ports Group, said: “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi has developed a bold strategy to position the emirate as a destination of choice for the global superyacht community, leveraging our strategic location, attractive coastline, temperate weather, and wide range of cultural and leisure attractions. AD Maritime is working with the broader maritime community to showcase the incredible infrastructure and welcoming regulatory environment that is now available in Abu Dhabi, and to highlight the progress that has been made in recent years. For the Monaco Yacht Show, we are confident that we have a compelling value proposition that will distinguish the United Arab Emirates on the global stage.”

An annual fixture on the calendar, the Monaco Yacht Show curates and presents over 100 superyachts for purchase or charter, more than 50 luxury tenders and selected yachting and luxury market brand and suppliers. Drawing in a crowd from across the globe, an estimated 125 yachts are on display, and over 150 private events, press conferences and product presentations will take place over the four days.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae.

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Al Daqqaq, Asda’a BCW

Email: Mohammed.daqqaq@bcw-global.com

Or

Afaf El Sharkawy, Asda’a BCW

Email: Afaf.elsharkawy@bcw-global.com