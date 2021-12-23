Golden House for Real Estate Investment has inked a contract with KAD Commercial Property Management to manage the Rio Complex project in New Cairo with a total investment of EGP 600 million.

“Spanned over an area of 1,600 square meters, the project includes about 108 different units that have a privileged position in New Cairo,” the CEO of Golden House Hadi Shandi said.

He added that the project is delivered in partnership with renowned Egypt’s developer Diar Al-Mostakbal.

“In order to maintain the services of the new project at high levels, we cooperated with KAD to manage our project and its administrative budgets,” he noted during a press conference.

Golden House has developed an expansion plan during the next period that includes focusing on the implementation of its current projects, as well as developing a number of different activities projects in order to satisfy the demands of its customers, Shandi emphasized.

Also in this regard, he revealed the units of the projects will be delivered by the end of 2022, adding that his company intends to launch a number of new projects in different areas across the country soon.

