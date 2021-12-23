PHOTO
Golden House for Real Estate Investment has inked a contract with KAD Commercial Property Management to manage the Rio Complex project in New Cairo with a total investment of EGP 600 million.
“Spanned over an area of 1,600 square meters, the project includes about 108 different units that have a privileged position in New Cairo,” the CEO of Golden House Hadi Shandi said.
He added that the project is delivered in partnership with renowned Egypt’s developer Diar Al-Mostakbal.
“In order to maintain the services of the new project at high levels, we cooperated with KAD to manage our project and its administrative budgets,” he noted during a press conference.
Golden House has developed an expansion plan during the next period that includes focusing on the implementation of its current projects, as well as developing a number of different activities projects in order to satisfy the demands of its customers, Shandi emphasized.
Also in this regard, he revealed the units of the projects will be delivered by the end of 2022, adding that his company intends to launch a number of new projects in different areas across the country soon.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.