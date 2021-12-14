Dubai, United Arab Emirates : This week, the Luxembourg Pavilion is presenting a very special series of workshops and activities dedicated to knowledge and learning.

Promoting curiosity and out-of-the-box thinking, visitors to the beautiful space are invited to immerse themselves in a whole range of amazing and eye-opening experiences, with everything from coding workshops to cyber-attack simulation games available to enjoy from Sunday, December 12 to Saturday, December 18.

With each exhibitor having travelled over from Luxembourg just for the occasion, the University of Luxembourg’s Project Exploration activation will leave every guest feeling absolutely baffled by its genius. Participants are asked to solve a riddle by deciding whether to compete or collaborate, and its twists and surprises are sure to challenge even the sharpest of minds.

Meanwhile, the Coding Workshop, provided by Luxembourg’s Ministry of Education and Worldskills Luxembourg, is an exciting and enlightening journey that covers all the basics of coding. Taught by Luxembourg’s best digital skills teachers, it provides an entertaining way of learning something highly complex and advanced.

Finally, technology enthusiasts will be in their element in Room #42. Created by cybersecurity company SECURITYMADEIN.LU, this immersive game lets you see, and feel, what it’s like to be under a real cyber-attack. It’s a truly eye-opening experience that will never be forgotten.

A fun and inventive way of upping your skill set, the ‘Knowledge and Learning Week’ event is available to enjoy in the Melusina Room of the Luxembourg Pavilion until December 18.

Located in the Opportunity District, the Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is an immersive, multi-sensory journey that boasts five distinct themed sections, a Luxembourgish-fusion restaurant and a fun rideable slide created in tribute to Luxembourg’s traditional fair, the “Schueberfouer”. It has already provided countless exciting experiences for visiting families, friends and business professionals and events such as the ‘Knowledge and Learning Week’ will further cement its position as one of the most enjoyable and enrapturing pavilions at the global stage.

To find out more about the Luxembourg Pavilion, please visit www.luxembourgexpo2020dubai.lu/en.

About the Luxembourg Pavilion

The theme of the Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is "Resourceful Luxembourg". It invites visitors to explore why the Grand Duchy is an exceptional country to live in and visit, and why it has countless benefits to offer as a committed, international business partner. The design is based on the idea of the Möbius ribbon, an infinite form that symbolises the circular economy as well as Luxembourg’s openness and dynamic nature.

The Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg via the Ministry of the Economy and the Ministry of Mobility and Public Works, joined forces with the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, POST and SES to implement Luxembourg’s presence in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Presenting an incredible experience for each and every visitor, the Luxembourg Pavilion has been designed by Luxembourg-based architecture firm METAFORM, while the amazing scenography has been expertly put together by communications company Jangled Nerves.

The Pavilion is split into five distinct and enlightening sections that are designed to highlight the many different and charming aspects of Luxembourg. Visitors will pass through multi-sensory exhibitions titled: DIVERSE, CONNECTING, SUSTAINABLE, ENTERPRISING and BEAUTIFUL. Exploring how Luxembourg hopes to strengthen its bond with the UAE, the forward-thinking space is proud to be the only Expo pavilion in history to include a slide.

Visitors to the enlightening Pavilion also have the chance to sample delights from Luxembourgish-fusion restaurant the Schengen Lounge, featuring dishes inspired by Luxembourg’s own dynamic international community and flavours from across the globe.



