Sharjah,Young innovators at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) stepped into the future of technology, participating in an interactive workshop that introduced them to the groundbreaking possibilities of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Hosted by UAE-based Fun Robotics, the workshop offered attendees a hands-on experience in building smart systems and connecting them to remote-control web applications. Led by IoT expert Omar AlZuabi, the session combined practical activities with creative problem-solving, fostering an understanding of how IoT technologies can revolutionise everyday life.

Highlighting the impact of such workshops, AlZuabi said: “The Internet of Things is reshaping our interaction with the world. Through this session, we aim to spark young minds to think beyond conventional limits and create systems that can improve daily life. This isn’t just about technology—it’s about unlocking the imagination to envision a smarter future.”

Participants explored IoT fundamentals, from assembling and connecting electronic components to programming systems and automating them. AlZuabi’s guidance helped attendees transform complex ideas into tangible projects, inspiring creativity and innovation.

The workshop attracted participants of all ages, with many leaving inspired by the endless possibilities IoT offers.

Aya Ahmed, an 11-year-old grade six student from Egypt, said, “I always thought IoT was too complicated, but today I built my first smart system. I’m so excited to try more projects at home!”

Hussein Ahmed, a 12-year-old student at Cloud British School in Sharjah, reflected on the broader implications of IoT: “This workshop showed me that IoT isn’t just about technology—it’s about solving problems and making life more convenient. Combining electronics, programming, and creativity was amazing!”

For eight-year-old Ahmed Wael, one of the youngest participants, the experience was a dream come true. “I connected wires and made lights blink! It was so much fun,” he exclaimed, proudly showcasing his project.

SIBF 2024, themed ‘It Starts with a Book’ will come to a close on November 17.