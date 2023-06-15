Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Yas Island in Abu Dhabi was on fire with an extraordinary display of glitz, glamour, and pulsating energy as the 2023 Sobha IIFA Weekend got underway. There was an unprecedented turnout of celebrities ready to bring the magic of the 23rd edition of IIFA alive with performances and attendance by the biggest stars and brightest talents of Indian cinema for a breathtaking celebration that left attendees in awe.

With the esteemed partnership in the destination with Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this event was the epitome of grandeur in a destination that is a perfect host and ‘home away from home’ now for IIFA and the film fraternity. For the second consecutive year, the event was highly anticipated in the region and internationally as tickets to the three-day extravaganza were swiftly grabbed, for two sold-out shows bringing in over 25,000 excited and enthused attendees for an unforgettable experience. A dedicated team of over 250 passionate individuals came to Abu Dhabi as a part of the IIFA Team and were joined by over 150 people locally whom all worked tirelessly around the clock for an unprecedented 10 days, ensuring the production surpassed all expectations.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "It has been a great honour for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Weekend and Awards for the second year running which is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a global destination. This spectacular event has become a highlight in our exciting entertainment calendar and is a reflection of the strong bond of friendship between India and Abu Dhabi. Everyone who attended the IIFA Weekend and Awards had an unforgettable time, and we were proud to see them experiencing our famed Emirati hospitality and discovering the many exciting, inspiring and restorative experiences which make Abu Dhabi so special.”

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Group Communication and Destination Marketing, Miral said, "We are honoured to have hosted the prestigious IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023 on Yas Island once more. This extraordinary occasion, which brings together notable movie stars on the island, strengthens our vision of positioning Yas Island as a popular tourist destination worldwide. We never stop striving for excellence and are dedicated to making unforgettable memories for everyone who visits Yas Island. This is also a testament to our commitment to help promote Abu Dhabi as a top global tourism hub while contributing to the economic diversification of the Capital.”

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA has always been at the forefront of innovations and Curating Impeccable Experiences that not only Impress but Inspire. By foraying into the fields of Fashion, Music and Journeys, NEXA has successfully created and inspired multiple unique experiences for its customers. It is for this very reason that NEXA has collaborated with IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s top creative talent in the world of cinema and celebrate the best in cinema arts. The association is in its 7th year and both NEXA and IIFA are challenging the status quo to create experiences that are unique and inspiring. With IIFA, we have a perfect association as we share a common vision of creating global experiences, which has established the premium imagery of both brands. We look forward to IIFA 2023 which will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to inspire our new-age consumers who seek global experiences in their everyday lives.”

Commenting on the IIFA collaboration, Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty, said, “We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend. The event will witness the presence of the who’s who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamour that makes Indian cinema widely popular. With a rich culture of performing arts in our nation itself, we are honoured to recognize and celebrate the long-standing allure of Indian cinema and its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome the numerous actors, artists, and talents of our nation, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. IIFA Awards recognizes the highest quality and artistic expressions in the Indian film sector, just like we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of quality, art, and design in our work.”

The captivating IIFA awards ceremony will be exclusively broadcasted on India's No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS, featuring a star-studded lineup of programming that promises to captivate audiences once again.

Speaking about the partnership, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids’ TV Network, Viacom18 said, "We, at COLORS, are delighted to partner with IIFA yet again to celebrate the excellence of Indian Cinema. Our long-standing partnership with this prestigious award showcases our commitment to recognising the cinematic brilliance and storytelling prowess of the Indian film industry on a global scale. We are thrilled to present to our viewers at COLORS and COLORS Cineplex an entertainment extravaganza filled with spectacular performances and glamour."

ABOUT IIFA (INTERNATIONAL INDIAN FILM ACADEMY)

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards each year travel to new, exciting and beautiful destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience. www.iifa.com

Source: AETOSWire

For media queries, please contact

Saad Aqueel

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: saad@watermelonme.com