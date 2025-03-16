Dubai-UAE: Registration is open for the second edition of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship 2025 – the world’s largest generative AI prompt engineering competition that aims to cultivate a global community that exchanges expertise, knowledge, and innovations in the prompt engineering space. AI experts from around the world will compete in four categories – Art, Video, Gaming, and Coding – with a total prize pool of AED 1 million.

The championship offers creative local and global talents a platform to demonstrate their skills in the field of prompt engineering by crafting precise instructions for an AI tool to generate desired unique content.

Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), an initiative overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the championship will take place during Dubai AI Week on 22–23 April 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

This global challenge provides AI professionals and enthusiasts with a platform to push the boundaries of AI applications, collaborate on cutting-edge advancements, and immerse themselves in Dubai’s thriving innovation ecosystem, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global leader in AI.

Selection and Evaluation Process

Applications close on March 22, after which 24 finalists – six per category – will be selected to compete live in Dubai at AREA 2071, Emirates Towers. The first day of championship will see competitions among six finalists in each of the four categories. The top 3 participants across each category will then advance to the final phase on the second day. Following two days of competing, top 3 prompt engineer winners will be selected and awarded a shared prize pool worth of 1 million dirhams.

The evaluation will be based on speed, quality, and accuracy of the prompt engineering output that will be conducted by a specialised committee.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of the DCAI, stated: “This April, the Global Prompt Engineering Championship will unite top AI engineers, designers, and prompt programmers in a high-energy environment to explore the next frontier of AI. This event strengthens Dubai’s position as a global testbed for AI innovation, ensuring technology is developed with real-world impact and for the benefit of humanity.”

Last year’s edition of the championship attracted thousands of submissions from nearly 100 countries. Thirty participants from 13 countries, including Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Morocco, India, Singapore, the Dominican Republic, Austria, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, competed in three main categories: Art, Literature, and Coding.

For registrations and peer-to-peer voting, please visit the official Global Prompt Engineering Championship website: www.challenge.dub.ai.