Abu Dhabi, UAE – The 8th World Investment Forum (WIF) is thrilled to unveil its highly-anticipated Investment Village and the 4th UNCTAD Youth Forum. Both are aligned with the overarching theme "Investing in Sustainable Development," setting the stage for a new narrative in the global investment sphere.

The Investment Village, backed by the steadfast support of the Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as the main partner, opened its doors following the WIF's official opening ceremony. Centrally located amidst the forum's main meeting rooms, the Investment Village represents a beacon of sustainable development opportunities, both within the UAE and globally. By featuring a wide array of projects and initiatives, it endeavours to ignite a new era of economic growth capable of addressing the complex challenges of our times by providing a platform for member states to display their countries' unique investment opportunities.

The Investment Village is committed to path ways for greener and inclusive growth economies. The World Investment Forum provides a platform for global leaders, investors, and innovators to come together to exchange ideas and forge partnerships that will drive sustainable development and economic growth, allowing them to shape the future of investment in a rapidly changing world. The Village will witness thought-provoking discussions, engaging sessions and networking opportunities over the span of five days that will undoubtedly shape the global investment landscape.

Rebecca Grynspan, Secretary General, UNCTAD, stated, “The World Investment Forum is not just another conference, but a platform where experts and stakeholders from around the world come together to chart a path towards a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable world. It is a space where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are formed and solutions to pressing global challenges are explored. The choice of Abu Dhabi as a host for this year’s forum is extremely apt. The UAE with its forward-thinking policies, modern infrastructure, and strategic location, serves as a steppingstone for progress in the region and beyond.”

Another honoured guest that attended the Investment Village opening was Pedro Manuel Moreno, Deputy Secretary General, UNCTAD, who emphasized the significance of the initiative saying, “The importance of investment for development cannot be overstated. Investment has always been a catalyst for change, unending of growth, a driver of innovation.”

In acknowledgment of our oceans' pivotal role in global economic progress, the Investment Village is hosting special dialogues dedicated to the blue economy. These sessions aim to delve into investment strategies related to marine biodiversity conservation, breeding programs, endangered species protection, and overall marine ecosystem sustainability.

Meanwhile, the 4th UNCTAD Youth Forum stands as a testament to the power of youthful voices and visions. Intended to provide young individuals from around the world a robust platform, discussions will span a range of topics from transforming industries and technological evolutions to reimagining education. Participants will also have the opportunity to hone soft skills, preparing them to collaborate effectively in a digitalized future. Through these sessions, the forum aims to embolden youth to actively contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals both locally and globally. The insights and solutions emerging from this forum are poised to influence conversations at major future events, cementing the role of youth in shaping the future.

Launching the Youth Forum, Pedro Manuel Moreno, Deputy Secretary General, UNCTAD, said, “This is a special forum where the youth of today can bring about a positive change in the world by working on technological innovations, developing soft skills, building relationships and reimagining education. By opening this Youth Forum, I urge young leaders to share the passion they possess in shaping a better world for tomorrow.”

The day's comprehensive program begins with insights into the job market dynamics of the 4th Industrial Revolution, emphasizing the transformative roles of AI, blockchain, and other emerging technologies. The emphasis on the ethical dimensions of AI, the development of a youth declaration, and an invigorating session featuring industry giants like Google and McKinsey on urban sustainability and innovation further augment the forum's rich tapestry. Through these sessions, the forum aims to embolden youth to actively contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals both locally and globally.

About UNCTAD

UNCTAD is the UN trade and development body. It supports developing countries to access the benefits of a globalized economy more fairly and effectively and equips them to deal with the potential drawbacks of greater economic integration.

It provides analysis, facilitates consensus-building and offers technical assistance to help developing countries use trade, investment, finance and technology as vehicles for inclusive and sustainable development.