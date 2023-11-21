Sharjah: Some of the world’s most innovative women-driven startups, organisations and initiatives came under the spotlight at the Women in Tech® 6th Annual Global Awards that featured 54 finalists from seven regions -- LATAM, MENA, CCA, America, Africa, Europe, and APAC at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park.

Hosted by SRTI Park at its headquarters, the awards united like-minded individuals from the technology industry to celebrate the phenomenal achievements of women in STEAM fields. Each of the seven vibrant regions brought a unique flavor to the event, showcasing the incredible diversity of talent, ideas, and innovations that define the global tech landscape.

The nine categories in which the women achievers were honoured comprised: the Aspiring Teen Award; the Most Disruptive Award; the Best Ally Award; the Most Impactful Initiative Award; the Woman in Web3 Award; the Arts Award; the Start-Up Award; the Global Leadership Award; and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said the hosting of these prestigious awards in Sharjah resonates with the Park’s objectives of spurring women to engage in innovative technology ventures, in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the SRTI Park Chairperson HE Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, to promote women’s empowerment.

He said: “The hosting of the Women in Tech® 6th Annual Global Awards is an extension of our firm belief that women can excel in technology, provided they are given support and incentives. SRTIP walks the talk in this field through special schemes for women entrepreneurs which include subsidies and special benefits. More than 50% of our workforce is made of women, some holding high positions in technology, engineering and labs. So, by playing host to an amazing group of tech women from around the globe we are intensifying our commitment to empower women entrepreneurs in the region.”

In her address, Ayoumi Aoki, Founder, President and CEO of Women in Tech® said: “This event marks the culmination of the Women in Tech® Annual Global Awards tour, a journey that has taken us to seven regions across the globe. We have met inspiring women and allies in the tech industry and their stories have enriched our souls. Our mission goes beyond awards; it’s about real action. Together, we are empowering women in STEAM fields, breaking barriers and transforming lives.”

The electrifying night of inspiration and celebration at the Women in Tech Global Awards ended with a Gala Dinner hosted by SRTI Park. The attendees included the 54 finalists, 16 jury members, Women in Tech® Global leaders and delegates, partners and other distinguished invitees.

The organisers selected SRTI Park in recognition of its rising stature a thriving hub of technological advancement and innovation, where more than 4,000 companies are engaged in diverse innovation-driven ventures that offer sustainable solutions for a changing world.

Located in the emirate of Sharjah, SRTI Park is driving an innovation ecosystem that promotes research & development and supports enterprise activity through the triple helix collaboration of industry, government & academia. SRTI Park provides an environment conducive to creativity and innovation by creating a sustainable park with world-class infrastructure and services, to enhance the Emirate’s status as a global destination for nurturing research and technology.