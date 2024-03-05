The event witnessed a high-level roundtable of director generals of UAE Municipalities discussing Carbon Neutral Cities initiative.

Workshop, in Collaboration with UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Center (RCC), explored strategies for achieving climate neutrality in cities under the Paris Agreement's Article 6 concerning the establishment of a carbon market system.

Ajman, UAE: The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) participated, as Knowledge Partner, in Ajman 7th International Environment Conference (AIEC), held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman and presence of Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council. The conference is organised by the Municipality & Planning Department in Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences & Exhibitions – Ajman University, UAE.

WGEO contributed by providing expertise and supplying research and resources to enrich discussions and facilitate the exchange of ideas and best practices at the conference, which commenced on Tuesday, March 5th.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi honoured His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) as a guest of honour during the conference, in recognition of his contributions and efforts in advancing sustainability in UAE, the region, and the world through his position as the Chairman of WGEO. WGEO is contributing to the promotion of innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change, encouraging the adoption of renewable energy sources, and enhancing the development of low-carbon economies worldwide.

In his opening speech during the conference, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer stated, “It is an honour to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman for his gracious patronage of this important conference. The event enhances qualitative projects and initiatives across the Emirate of Ajman and aims to discuss common-interest issues, including carbon-neutral cities, the future of climate change mitigation and resilience, artificial intelligence and climate change, renewable energy, and the path to carbon neutrality. This conference supports the UAE’s efforts to achieve Net-Zero by 2050 and contributes to the implementation of the historic agreement of COP28, hosted by the UAE. This agreement to address the impacts of climate change, marked an exceptional turning point in the international climate action journey, in realization of the vision and wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is aligned with the UAE's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in climate action.”

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer added, “I would like to commend the Government of Ajman for its continuous commitment to environmental protection and its ongoing efforts to contribute to addressing climate change issues and enhancing green economy initiatives. In light of the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to extend the ‘Year of Sustainability’ to include 2024, aiming to build upon the successes achieved during 2023 and raise awareness on the values of sustainability, conferences such as this event contribute to strengthening urgent collective efforts for collaboration to ensure a more sustainable future. In this perspective, we urge other countries to follow the example set by the UAE in actively contributing to and supporting global efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable future for our planet.”

“Since its inception and driven by our belief that the green economy is the optimal path to integrate the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, WGEO has diligently worked to enhance climate action and support global and local efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions that cause global warming. This reinforces countries’ dedicated endeavours and rallies international collaboration towards achieving a fair, sustainable, and secure future for all, thus advancing comprehensive sustainable development across all economic, social, and environmental perspectives.” added His Excellency Al Tayer.

His Excellency Al Tayer further emphasized, “The alarming consequences of climate change have brought humanity to a crossroads where the preservation of our resources has become a crucial imperative. The environmental challenges facing our world today, such as the escalating carbon emissions causing global warming, necessitate unified international efforts to chart a course of action that transcends all limitations and overcomes obstacles, aiming for a secure and sustainable future.”

HE Al Tayer added, “As the ‘Knowledge Partner’ of this conference, WGEO will contribute its valuable expertise, research, and resources to enrich discussions, facilitate the exchange of knowledge, and enhance concrete efforts to confront challenges and drive environmental sustainability forward. The resolutions and agreements achieved at COP28, including the disruptive potential of the fourth industrial revolution technologies and innovation to accelerate resilience and the transition to low-carbon infrastructure and circular economies, are paramount to our current discussions here. We will leverage them to propel the objectives of this conference forward. In the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), where 86 participating countries joined to achieve green economy targets, we have transitioned from the phase of attracting member countries and building partnerships to the stage of initiating the assessment of the specific needs and priorities of each country. This will pave the way for developing tailored action plans during 2024.”

HE Al Tayer added, “Over the past year, WGEO launched various initiatives and programmes, including ‘The Carbon Neutral Cities Initiative,’ which provides practical solutions for creating flexible and environmentally friendly urban frameworks. This initiative underscores our steadfast commitment to a sustainable future where cities thrive, and the environment receives due care and attention.”

A pioneering platform

The conference provided a platform for discussing climate action strategies in response to the recommendations of COP28. It has focussed on leveraging the potential of technology and innovation to accelerate mitigations and climate adaptations. It also featured engaging sessions on topics such as AI-based entrepreneurship for climate-neutral cities. In addition, attendees benefitted from the opportunity to explore, the role of energy transition in addressing climate change, and the future of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Collaboration

The conference witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and the Municipality & Planning Department-Ajman to foster strategic partnership and mutual collaboration to support in advancing global efforts towards a green development model depending on low-carbon emissions and resilient to climate change.

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Municipality & Planning Department in Ajman and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) the MoU was signed by His Excellency Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Waleed bin Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO. This MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration in several areas of mutual interest. This includes facilitating Municipality & Planning Department Ajman’s membership in WGEO's ‘Public Sector’ Platform, as well as supporting the development and implementation of environmentally friendly policies and regulations. Additionally, the agreement entails collaborating on joint initiatives and projects within the Emirate of Ajman aimed at promoting green economy principles. Furthermore, it involves the provision of capacity-building training programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of local government officials and stakeholders. Moreover, the agreement encompasses the sharing of success stories and best practices in implementing green economy strategies. Lastly, it involves organizing joint workshops, seminars, conferences, and events to promote the exchange of ideas on sustainable development.

Commenting on the MoU, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer stated, “As part of our commitment to supporting global actions in the green economy journey and targets, as well as reducing carbon emissions and enhancing resilience to climate change, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding during with Ajman Municipality & Planning Department to support the efforts of Ajman Government in transitioning towards a green economy and contribute to creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Emirate.”

The collaboration between WGEO and the Municipality & Planning Department-Ajman marks a significant step towards achieving environmental sustainability goals in the Emirate of Ajman. Both parties are committed to working closely together to implement the provisions of the MoU and achieve a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

High-Level Roundtable

On the sidelines of the event, the WGEO organized a High-Level Roundtable on “Carbon-Neutral Cities” Initiative that aims to bring together the top civic administrations of the cities in UAE to get familiarized with the “Carbon Neutral Cities” initiative propagated by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO). The “Carbon-Neutral Cities” Initiative provides a dynamic platform for the participating cities to measure, report, and monitor carbon emissions comprehensively. This will enable the city planners achieve the objectives of Carbon Neutrality under their administrative jurisdiction. With this data, cities can develop targeted carbon-neutral plans in line with the Paris Agreement and access climate finance through data and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement concerning the establishment of a carbon market system.

Workshop

Moreover, WGEO organized a workshop for employees in both the public and private sectors titled “Navigating Article 6: Opportunities for Cities NetZero Commitments” in partnership with the UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Center (RCC) for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and South Asia. This collaboration demonstrates WGEO's commitment to collaborative efforts towards achieving the objectives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and enhancing the capacity of various stakeholders to participate in the implementation of climate action strategies, with a special emphasis on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The workshop provided a comprehensive platform for professionals from both the public and private sectors to delve into practical strategies and solutions for achieving climate neutrality in cities. Attendees engaged in interactive sessions and discussions aimed at exploring innovative approaches to carbon emissions reduction, renewable energy integration, and sustainable urban development. Experts shared insights into the mechanisms outlined in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable development.

The workshop facilitated knowledge exchange and networking among participants, fostering collaboration and partnerships to accelerate progress towards carbon neutrality goals. Following the workshop, participants were equipped with actionable insights and best practices to drive climate action initiatives within their respective organizations and communities.

