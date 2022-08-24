Riyadh, KSA: WebEngage, a leading full-stack Retention Operating System, has concluded its landmark flagship conference in Riyadh. The first-of-its-kind conference by WebEngage in the Kingdom, 'EngageMint Enterprise Riyadh' witnessed enthusiastic participation from stalwarts across sectors.

On August 17th, executives of leading enterprises across MENA gathered at the Ritz Carlton, Riyadh, for what was to be a watershed moment in the region’s marketing automation space. In line with its mission to Simplify Retention, EngageMint Riyadh saw experts demystify the why, the what, and the how of user engagement and retention through data analytics and hyper-personalization.

Executives of some of the leading brands such as eXtra, Jazeera Paints, HNAK – Al Musbah Group and ToYou shared their insights and journeys, emphasizing retention-led growth. The keynotes touched upon building a 360-degree customer view through contextualized data and cutting-edge analytics — all part of a single-stack solution. Ziad C. El Rayes, CMO of ToYou; Omar Mohsen, Head of Digital Marketing, Jazeera Paints; and Qutaibah Alsharif, CEO of HNAK - Al Musbah Group led the panel discussion.

"At WebEngage, we believe no marketer should have to work hard to retain their customers. We are on a unique journey to simplify retention and build a community of marketers with a retention-first thought process. EngageMint Riyadh is our effort to do exactly that, and we are delighted to see that it has stayed true to its name. We have had some of the top executives, marketers, and torch bearers share insightful information at EngageMint, paving the way for a community here in Saudi. We hope that this flame will ignite more minds to start thinking about retention-first strategies,” said Aswin Ravi, Director – MEA, WebEngage.

Consistent with WebEngage’s belief is the uptake of marketing automation solutions amid digital transformation across industries. Proponents are unifying data from across channels and harnessing analytics to derive insights, which are used to orchestrate personalized campaigns and optimize customer engagement. Arbash Javed, Head of Ecommerce Trading at eXtra Stores, delved deeper into the subject.

During the fireside chat, Arbash Javed enumerated the role of segmentation and hyper-personalization in engaging customers. Citing eXtra’s success story, he emphasized the utility of real-time behavioural data in crafting personalized messaging and triggering a customer’s journey. eXtra is among WebEngage’s notable clients in the region.

WebEngage’s decision to hold its flagship conference in Riyadh is rooted in the regional enterprises’ affinity for marketing automation, retention-led growth, and purposeful tech adoption. The same strengths propelled WebEngage’s multi-fold growth in MENA in the last couple of years, enabling the company to build on its long-standing working relationships with several clients in the region.

The leading SaaS platform has enabled many enterprises to achieve their objectives through its full-stack Retention OS. Concurrently, WebEngage is investing in community education initiatives such as EngageMint to foster retention-first marketers in the region. The Riyadh edition lived up to EngageMint’s reputation as the largest retention marketing conference in all of Asia and became a worthy successor to previous successful editions in Mumbai, Bangalore and Dubai.