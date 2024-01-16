Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted a workshop titled ‘Adventures in Adolescent and Pediatric Gynecology: A Workshop with Practical Tips and Strategies for Effective Care,’ which comprised a lecture and interactive sessions at WCM-Q premises.

The workshop explored the evolving landscape of adolescent and pediatric gynecology with a review of varied topics, including pediatric lichen sclerosus, schistosomiasis, and genital lipshutz ulcers. It aims to empower healthcare practitioners with the latest insights and practices to serve the needs of young females in the community.

Dr. Caitlin Huckell, associate director of obstetrics and gynecology, co-director of the OBGYN clerkship at WCM-Q, gave a presentation in which she examined gynecological health issues experienced by female adolescent and pediatric populations and the best ways to manage and treat disorders.

Through group discussions, participants also reviewed clinical presentations in female adolescents, distinguished between normal and abnormal findings in younger female adults, and examined the optimal treatments available for this group.

Dr. Huckell said: “The workshop offered healthcare practitioners the chance to examine prevalent issues in pediatric and adolescent gynecology, emphasizing a holistic approach that addresses the specific needs of this distinctive group. Participants had the opportunity to deepen their practical understanding of diverse case scenarios, eventually enhancing their ability to deliver more effective care to this group.”

“Understanding adolescent and pediatric gynecological health helps ensure that healthcare practitioners can provide personalized care, foster early diagnosis and intervention, and promote overall wellbeing, thus empowering young females to lead healthy lives,” she added.

Coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q, the workshop brought together educators, nurses, physicians, researchers, and students.

In Qatar, WCM-Q is accredited as a provider of continuing medical education for physicians by the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

