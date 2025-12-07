AIJRF- Dubai: H.E. Dr. Mohammed Abdulzaher, CEO of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), underscored the remarkable expansion of AI-driven investment opportunities across diverse sectors in the United Arab Emirates during his keynote speech at the Gulf International Congress (GIC) 2025, by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the United Arab Emirates (IICUAE).



Dr. Abdulzaher affirmed that this growth is fueled by a dynamic and rapidly evolving ecosystem that encourages high-value innovation, supported by flexible, forward-looking regulatory frameworks that strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies and economic competitiveness.

As part of AIJRF’s contribution, H.E Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher delivered a keynote paper titled:

“Artificial Intelligence and Business Management: How AI Can Enhance Business Opportunities, Growth, and Expand Market Value.”

Dr. Abdulzaher has identified 10 global legal, regulatory, and ethical risks of rapid AI growth, which are:

Lack of International AI Regulation Unclear Liability for AI Errors Privacy Violations & Data Misuse Algorithmic Bias & Discrimination Deepfakes & AI-Enabled Cybercrime Intellectual Property Infringement National Security & Cybersecurity Threats Black-Box Decisions & Lack of Transparency Workforce Displacement Challenges Military AI & Autonomous Weapons

Dr. Abdulzaher: AI as a Catalyst for Growth and Market Expansion

In his keynote, Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher highlighted how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping global business management and creating a new era of growth for organizations. He discussed advanced AI models that enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and expand market value for companies across sectors.

Dr. Abdulzaher also showcased several frameworks developed by AIJRF, including its global research forecasting the rise of AI-powered economies, and the increasing integration of autonomous AI systems in business strategy, marketing, and customer experience.

He emphasized that Dubai has become a global pioneer in adopting AI to support business innovation, thanks to its integrated digital infrastructure, innovation-driven regulatory system, and government-led strategies that promote technological growth.

Strengthening Professional Bridges Between Italy and Dubai

H.E Mr. Stefano Campagna, the President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the United Arab Emirates (IICUAE) said: “ The Gulf International Congress also highlighted the impact of new bilateral agreements between Italy and the UAE, which are expanding opportunities for Italian professionals in areas such as taxation, law, investment, and AI technologies.

Mr. Campagna emphasized the role of the World Conference year after year in supporting and enhancing the volume of mutual investments between the United Arab Emirates and Italy, and providing all legal facilities and consultations to hundreds of investors each year.

The event positioned Dubai as an attractive destination for:

International law and consultancy practices

Foreign investors seeking tax advantages

Real estate expansion

AI technology adoption and business digitization

AIJRF’s participation added significant value to the dialogue by showcasing how AI-driven business solutions can support cross-border operations, enhance advisory services, and create new models of growth for professional firms.

A High-Level Strategic Platform Connecting Italy and the UAE

The Gulf International Congress 2025, organized under the Italian Certified Advisor Program, aims to strengthen cross-border professional collaboration between Italy and the UAE. This year’s edition—titled: “Dubai Calls Italy: Lawyers and Accountants Shaping the Future” focused on exploring the emerging opportunities created by Dubai’s rapid economic transformation, updated regulatory frameworks, competitive tax system, and growing leadership in Artificial Intelligence.

Through expert-led plenary sessions and practical workshops, participants received actionable insights on key topics such as preferential tax incentives, simplified legal procedures, real estate investments, and the evolving technological landscape in the UAE.

AIJRF: A Global Leader in AI, Media, and Future Studies

Since 2018, AIJRF has played a leading role in promoting advanced research, capacity building, and digital transformation across more than 20 countries. The Foundation continues to work with governments, universities, and global institutions to develop applied AI frameworks and to train professionals on future skills in media, business, and technology.

AIJRF’s involvement in the Gulf International Congress 2025 reinforces its mission to be a bridge between global knowledge and the emerging AI-driven economy of the Middle East.

About AIJRF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) think tank is a global leading organization in researching, forecasting, and shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence and human and the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions.



