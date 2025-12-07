Cairo – Entreprenelle, the leading social enterprise in community development across the Middle East and North Africa, in collaboration with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), launched the second mini edition of the “SHE CAN – Tech & AI Edition.” The event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the National Council for Women, and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, at the Creativa Innovation Hub in Sultan Hussein Kamel Palace – Heliopolis, with the support of a group of prominent strategic partners, led by Kuwait Finance House – Egypt (KFH-Egypt), Capgemini Egypt, and Bless.

This edition welcomed more than 1,000 visitors and 45 speakers, and focused on empowering women entrepreneurs, leaders, investors, and changemakers, while highlighting information technology, artificial intelligence, career development, and employment opportunities. The event attracted a wide range of entrepreneurs at various stages of their business development, in addition to executive leaders, Generation Z job seekers, and freelancers. The sessions and workshops centered on integrating AI and digital technologies into business management and career development, organizing creative ideas, and managing financial resources intelligently and efficiently. Additionally, they explored the potential of AI in digital marketing and e-commerce, as well as its applications in education and entrepreneurship.

In this context, Ms. Rania Ayman, Founder and CEO of Entreprenelle, stated: "The mini edition of SHE CAN – Tech & AI confirms our ongoing commitment to empowering women across the Middle East and North Africa and enhancing their presence in the rapidly growing technology sector. According to ITIDA data, the technology sector in Egypt provides more than 300,000 job opportunities, with women occupying over 30% of them, and plans are in place to increase this number to 500,000 by 2026, reflecting the promising opportunities available for women entrepreneurs to enter the tech workforce. We believe that providing practical platforms to support women in technology is not merely an option, but a strategic necessity to promote entrepreneurship, empower talent, and achieve sustainable economic and social impact."

Notably, the event was held at the Creativa Innovation Hub with the support of Kuwait Finance House – Egypt (KFH-Egypt), Capgemini Egypt, and Bless, alongside support from a group of leading regional partners and sponsors. SHE CAN serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise among entrepreneurs, investors, and experts in technology, economy, and entrepreneurship, while providing opportunities for professional networking that support women’s career development and drive innovation in the region.

About Entreprenelle & SHE CAN:

Entreprenelle is a leading social enterprise dedicated to educating, inspiring, and empowering individuals across the MENA region to pursue entrepreneurship. Through a structured four-step framework - Awareness, Education, Resource Accessibility, and Economic Development - we work to build a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem that bridges the economic gender gap and fosters inclusive growth.

For over a decade, Entreprenelle has supported thousands of entrepreneurs, transforming ideas into impactful ventures and championing women’s economic empowerment across Egypt and the region.

Entreprenelle’s flagship event, SHE CAN, is the largest women-focused entrepreneurship event in the MENA region; held annually in celebration of International Women’s Day, it serves as a dynamic platform for learning, networking, investment, and experience-sharing.

Over the years, SHE CAN has inspired and connected thousands of women, creating real pathways to growth, visibility, and opportunity. Today, it stands as a beacon of innovation, inclusivity, and transformation; driving the future of female entrepreneurship in Egypt and beyond.