Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) organized a specialized research symposium titled “Developing Effective Case Studies for Research-Based Courses”, aimed at empowering faculty members to design and develop educational case studies inspired by real-world contexts in the United Arab Emirates. The initiative supports national efforts to protect intellectual property, localize academic knowledge, and create high-quality educational content that reflects the UAE’s unique social and professional landscape.

The symposium comes as part of HBMSU’s ongoing commitment to promoting a research-driven and practice-oriented learning model within a smart digital environment, reaffirming the University’s role as a national catalyst for innovative knowledge production. Sessions focused on training faculty members to design case-based learning activities that enhance learners’ analytical and creative thinking skills and enable them to apply academic knowledge to real-world challenges across diverse sectors in the UAE.

Prof. Ahmed Ankit, Acting Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs, emphasized that developing faculty capabilities lies at the heart of HBMSU’s strategic direction, enabling them to lead the production of authentic, context-based knowledge. He stated: “Enhancing the skills of our faculty members in designing and utilizing case studies strengthens the quality of education, fosters critical and creative thinking among learners, and contributes to the creation of national academic content that safeguards intellectual property and reinforces the standing of UAE universities as hubs of knowledge and innovation.”

The symposium witnessed broad participation from faculty members across the University’s schools. It featured hands-on workshops and interactive sessions focused on developing applied case studies in areas such as smart education, quality management, healthcare, public services, and institutional innovation. Participants also explored outstanding examples of local and regional case studies and discussed best practices for integrating them into academic curricula.

The workshop was delivered by Professor Stefan Van Waas from Harvard University Press, alongside experts specializing in case study methodology. Discussions highlighted strategies for transforming real-life workplace scenarios into engaging educational case studies that enable learners to analyse complex problems and propose evidence-based solutions.

The symposium concluded with actionable recommendations calling for the integration of case study methodology into master’s programs and the expansion of collaborations with national institutions to document Emirati success stories that can serve as inspirational teaching models. The participants also reaffirmed HBMSU’s pioneering role in launching a national initiative to develop Emirati case studies that reflect the country’s digital transformation and leadership in educational innovation.

