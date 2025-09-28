Doha – The Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) is hosting an international conference titled “Exploring the Nexus of Climate, Health, and Environment” (CHE2025). The conference is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, on October 25–26, 2025.

With climate change and environmental degradation increasingly recognized as critical public health challenges, the two-day conference aims to bring together healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and experts from around the world to explore evidence-based strategies for mitigating the health impacts of climate-related issues.

The conference will feature plenary sessions, expert panels, and interactive workshops, allowing attendees to engage with practical solutions in areas such as sustainable healthcare, innovative patient care, and urban design. Participants will also gain actionable insights to enhance resilience and promote the integration of climate and health in research, policy, and practice.

Participating international institutions include Houston Methodist; Weill Cornell Medicine; Case Western Reserve University; Harvard Medical School; Massachusetts General Hospital; Texas A&M University; Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz; University of California San Diego; NYU Grossman School of Medicine; University of Colorado; Qatar Foundation; Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council; and the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), among others.

The conference is accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

For more information or to register to attend, visit this link:

https://qatar-weill.cornell.edu/event/enche/registration

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu