Riyadh: Following the launch of its partnership with ZEEKR — the global electric mobility technology and solutions brand — Wallan Trading Company has announced the commencement of ZEEKR sales in Saudi Arabia, introducing two new electric vehicles to the Kingdom: ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X.

The well-appointed cars were unveiled by Wallan Trading Company, a leader in the Saudi automotive sector, at the Luxury Motorshow. Held as part of Riyadh Season, the exhibition took place from 1 to 7 March 2024 at Seven Concours, and provided a platform for Wallan Trading Company to showcase ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X.

During the event, a ceremony was conducted to celebrate the signing of the first MOU between Wallan Company and Yelo, under which a number of "ZEEKR" cars will be delivered to the first car rental company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ZEEKR electric cars are a marvel of luxury and innovation, providing a unique and eco-friendly driving experience. Their shiny and modern designs are complemented by cutting-edge technology, advanced equipment, and safety systems that ensure a safe and secure ride. Additionally, these electric cars have long driving ranges on a single charge, making them ideal for long journeys. The "ZEEKR 001" model is priced between 265,500 and 298,850 Saudi riyals (including VAT), while the ZEEKR X model ranges from 201,100 riyals to 213,750 riyals (including VAT), depending on the specifications and equipment.

Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman, Wallan Holding Company, emphasized the significance of ZEEKR’s participation in the luxury motorshow, as this event provided an excellent platform to showcase the latest advancements in the EV industry, including innovative designs, technologies, and equipment. He said:” We are proud to keep pace with the global automobile industry's transformation and the shift from internal combustion engines to electric engines. We always encourage our customers to embrace eco-friendly cars as part of our commitment to achieve the objectives of the Vision 2030 for economic transformation and sustainable development, and the Saudi Green Strategy's framework to reduce carbon emissions while increasing the use of clean energy”.

In line with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, charging services will be provided at over 1,000 locations, with more than 5,000 fast chargers available by 2030 across various Saudi cities and connecting roads.

Mars Chen, Vice President, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our sales in Saudi Arabia. Our ZEEKR electric cars will exceed customers’ expectations with their advanced features and cutting-edge technologies. The automotive sector in Saudi Arabia is flourishing, and we anticipate a growth in electric cars in the coming years, as Saudi customers have a penchant for modern vehicles equipped with the latest technologies.”

One of the highlights of the Luxury Motorshow, the ZEEKR pavilion garnered significant interest from visitors, who were given the opportunity to learn more about and examine the ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X models up close. Customers can also learn more about the vehicles by visiting the pop-up location in Nakheel Mall, ground floor in gate 6, which is available till March 18.

ZEEKR 001

A modern reimagining of the classic shooting brake, ZEEKR 001 combines coupe and SUV features. It is powered by a 100-kilowatt battery that offers a 620 km range.

ZEEKR 001 boasts a 200-kilowatt fast charging power that can charging from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. It is also distinguished by two electric motors, producing 544 horsepower and 686 Newton meters of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

ZEEKR X

ZEEKR X sets a new standard in the premium compact car market. A fresh take on the compact sporty SUV, the stunning model is set apart by its fine finishes, robustness, and the spaciousness of its cabin.

ZEEKR X offers a driving range of 440 km and comes equipped with two electric motors with 428 horsepower. It accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. It is considered the fastest luxury compact SUV in the world.

About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.

More information www.wallan.com

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. ZEEKR aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain. ZEEKR’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

ZEEKR operates its R&D center in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. The engineering team in Sweden works on core technologies including vehicle architectures, powertrain, chassis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They also collaborate with start-ups, innovation hubs and academia in Sweden and from around the world to pave the way for future sustainable mobility.

Since ZEEKR began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 200,000 vehicles to date including the ZEEKR 001, ZEEKR 009 MPV and ZEEKR X urban SUV. ZEEKR has announced plans to sell vehicles in European, Middle Eastern and other Asian markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.