Visit Qatar hosted a two-day workshop on September 23-24, bringing together local stakeholders from the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry. The event aimed to equip participants with essential tools and insights to effectively position Qatar as a premier destination for business events and to enhance their bidding strategies for international gatherings as well as educate international MICE buyers on the varied assets of Qatar for events.

An insights workshop gathered more than stakeholders from the hospitality sector, including Destination Management Companies (DMCs), hotels and special event venues to explore collaborative approaches for attracting business events to Qatar. Attendees gained valuable insights into the key characteristics of the Chinese, Indian, and Russian MICE markets and guidance to support a successful business event bid and a compelling pitch.

The full-day program on the 23rd for international MICE buyers included panel discussions featuring key figures from Qatar’s MICE ecosystem, as well as one-on-one meetings to explore future business opportunities.

Visit Qatar's strategy underscores MICE as a priority pillar in driving growth within the country's tourism sector. By increasing the number business events, Qatar aims to strengthen its position as a leading global hub for the MICE industry. With well-developed infrastructure, a business-friendly environment, and state-of-the-art venues, Qatar has established itself as a premier destination, renowned for its capacity to host world class events.

