United Arab Emirates -- Valorant Challengers League MENA, the premier esports tournament in the region, has recently concluded its highly successful LAN finals, marking a new milestone in the evolution of esports in MENA. The event, organized by Calyx Gaming in collaboration with Riot Games, took place from June 6 to 9 and saw unprecedented engagement, reaching record-breaking live views, impressive attendance, and garnering millions of impressions. The event was supported by Axe, who engaged with the community offline by setting up their Level Up Your Game booth. Calyx also partnered with Arena Esports who ran online challenges for their community online from the LAN Arena. The Challengers League was also supported by the Saudi Esports Federation.

Throughout the tournament, Valorant Challengers League MENA achieved an extraordinary 13 million impressions on its own channels, underlining the widespread interest and enthusiasm surrounding competitive gaming in the region. Furthermore, the LAN finals achieved an incredible 12,000+ live views, shattering the previous record for Valorant MENA and emphasizing the growing popularity of esports in the region.

The LAN finals of Valorant Challengers League MENA also witnessed excellent on-site attendance, with over 900 people attending the event over four days. Participants and spectators alike experienced an unforgettable atmosphere filled with intense competition, unrivaled camaraderie, and passionate support for their favorite teams.

MENA's top teams clashed in fierce battles to win and qualify as ambassadors to represent the region in the Valorant EMEA Ascension. Team RA'AD, NASR Esports, Triple Esports, and Team Falcons showcased their exceptional skills, providing adrenaline-filled matches that captivated fans. In the end, Team Falcons emerged victorious, gaining the esteemed opportunity to represent MENA as ambassadors on the international stage, by qualifying for Challengers Ascension EMEA.

With MENA teams competing on global stages, the esports scene in the region continues to gain momentum and push boundaries. By participating in high-profile tournaments like Valorant Challengers, these teams not only elevate their own prowess but also contribute to the development of the MENA esports ecosystem as a whole. Their achievements inspire countless aspiring gamers and demonstrate the immense potential that resides within the region.

Valorant Challengers League MENA showcased the diverse talents of the region's gaming community, with participants from Egypt, KSA, Morocco, and Tunisia showcasing their skills in exhilarating matches. These countries have emerged as key players in the MENA esports landscape, contributing to the growth and development of the industry in the region.

"We are thrilled to have witnessed the incredible success of Valorant Challengers League MENA, which has exceeded all expectations and showcased the immense potential of esports in our region," said Aravind Swaminathan, Co-founder and CEO of Calyx. "The record-breaking viewership and substantial impressions underscore the growing interest and investment in esports, driving its evolution into a significant industry within MENA. We are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting journey."

The success of Valorant Challengers League MENA is a testament to the rapid evolution of the esports scene in MENA. With a growing number of gamers, the region has seen an increase in its gaming population, reaching a staggering 67.4 million in 2022, according to Niko Partner. This represents a 2.19% year-on-year growth, highlighting the expanding interest and engagement in esports across MENA.

In addition, the MENA esports industry is expected to experience significant revenue growth of 23.3% between 2019 and 2024, according to DMCC. This growth is fueled by several factors, including the region's young demographic, the engagement and support from international broadcasters and sponsors, and the proactive government support. The MENA region has recognized the potential of esports as a thriving industry, leading to strategic investments and initiatives to cultivate its growth.

Operational since 2016 and incorporated in 2019, Calyx is MENA’s #1 esports organizer and production company based in Dubai and committed to building the presence of esports in the MENA region. With tournaments like the VALORANT Regional League MENA Finals, Calyx and its partners are helping to build and expand the regional esports industry by providing local gamers with a state-of-the-art platform, play.calyx.gg, where they can have fun while also showcasing their skills in various games. Calyx has successfully conducted large and small tournaments in 15 regional countries, including Wizzo esports PUBG Mobile Cup, Regional VRL MENA League, and BLAST Premier Dune Cup.

