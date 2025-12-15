Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 9th edition of the Understanding Risk Global Forum 2026 (#UR26), organised in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) of the World Bank. As an initiative of GFDRR, UR forum and community of practice has become a leading platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation in disaster risk management,

This new partnership between ADCMC and the GFDRR, has been formalized during a signing event in Abu Dhabi, between His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of ADCMC and Mr. Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East & North Africa, Afghanistan & Pakistan.

The Forum is a distinguished international platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, researchers, and representatives of civil society from around the world. It provides an opportunity to discuss approaches to understanding the growing risks faced by societies, economies, and infrastructure, and to advance preparedness and adaptation through innovative solutions and cross-border collaboration.

More than 1,500 experts, along with representatives from public and private sector entities, international organisations, and academic institutions, are expected to participate in the #UR26. The Forum will address key topics including among others climate and disaster resilience, the application of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, for disaster risk management and emergency response, risk communication as well as disaster risk financing.

The five-day Forum will take place at the ADNEC Centre from 19 to 23 October 2026. It will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops, and exhibitions showcasing latest global innovations in disaster risk management.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), emphasised that hosting the Understanding Risk Global Forum 2026 is a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a leading hub for preparedness and proactive response. He noted that this achievement also reflects international confidence in Abu Dhabi’s role as a key partner in global efforts to reduce disaster risks and enhance crisis management through advanced scientific and technological approaches.

H.E. said, “The Global Forum is a strategic opportunity to reinforce international partnerships and exchange expertise with institutions and specialists worldwide, contributing to the development of more integrated and effective systems for managing emergencies, crises, and disasters. We are also committed to leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and data analytics to support informed decision-making and enhance the preparedness of vital sectors, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of establishing a comprehensive system capable of addressing future challenges with efficiency and professionalism.”

Mr. Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East & North Africa, Afghanistan & Pakistan, said that this partnership on UR26 will strengthen global and regional collaboration on disaster risk management, while highlighting Abu Dhabi’s leadership in innovation, foresight and resilience.

“We are delighted to welcome the Understanding Risk Global Forum to Abu Dhabi, as we expand the Understanding Risk Community into the Middle East and beyond. This milestone sets the stage for a stronger partnership and a shared role in defining the #UR26 Global Forum agenda. Investing in resilience is essential to safeguard lives and livelihoods, protect hard-won development gains, and foster the stability that drives sustainable growth and job creation. The World Bank is proud to support this agenda of managing disaster risks, investing more than $7.5 billion each year to help countries anticipate shocks, respond faster, and recover stronger.”

Hosting the #UR26 underscores the advanced role of the ADCMC in leading the international dialogue on the development of forecasting and response tools. It also reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to a proactive approach grounded in science, technology, and international cooperation. The Forum embodies a shared vision of building a more prepared and sustainable world by uniting efforts to understand risks, exchange knowledge, and enhance societal and economic resilience in the face of future challenges.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

About the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction & Recovery (GFDRR)

The Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) is a global partnership that helps low- and lower-middle-income countries better understand and reduce their vulnerabilities to natural hazards and adapt to climate change. GFDRR provides grant financing, technical assistance, training, and knowledge sharing activities to mainstream disaster and climate risk management in national and regional policies, strategies, and investment plans. The Program Management Unit, located within the World Bank, manages grant resources to carry out GFDRR’s mission.

More information: https://www.gfdrr.org/en