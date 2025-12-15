Simon Williams: If Egypt gets the structural reform right, it could be an 8% growth story

Cairo, Egypt – In November, nearly 300 clients and partners attended this year’s HSBC Economist Roadshow in Egypt, which brought together HSBC’s award-winning economists to discuss key developments shaping global markets, regional outlook and what this means for Egypt. The event featured Janet Henry, HSBC’s Global Chief Economist and Simon Williams, HSBC’s Chief Economist for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), who provided insights on growth, risks, and opportunity in an increasingly complex environment.

Opening the event, Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairman & CEO HSBC Bank Egypt, said, “Egypt is entering a new chapter of stability and opportunity. The reform programme is starting to crystallise into real economic improvements. With clearer policies and a more flexible operating environment, we are seeing renewed investors’ confidence across sectors and trade corridors. Our role as business leaders is to accelerate this momentum and turn confidence into concrete long-term growth.”

Sharing insights on global trends, Janet Henry, HSBC Global Chief Economist, said: “With sticky inflation and a relatively resilient economy supported by fiscal stimulus, the markets still seem to be pricing in too many rate cuts in 2026.”

Meanwhile on Egypt macro-economic outlook, Simon Williams, HSBC’s Chief Economist for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) commented: “It’s too soon to relax, but the rebalancing now underway opens the way for a proper recovery next year. For the long term, though, it’s structural reform that matters. If Egypt gets it right, it could be an 8% growth story. But under delivery would both cap growth and leave it vulnerable to fresh shocks in the years ahead.”

The Economist Roadshow continues to serve as a platform where global insight meets local opportunity, helping clients and partners navigate change, anticipate market shifts, and identify new pathways for sustainable growth. It also reaffirms HSBC’s role as a trusted partner, supporting Egypt’s long-term vision for sustainable growth and innovation.

