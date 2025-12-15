Abu Dhabi, UAE: H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) – the UAE's federal export credit company – participated in a fireside chat as part of the MENA Futures Lab, held during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week. Aligned with the event’s theme, ‘Women in finance: Innovation as an economic equaliser’, Her Excellency offered profound insights into leadership, innovation, and women's empowerment in shaping the future of finance.

Organised by The Atlantic Council and in partnership with ADGM for the third consecutive year, the MENA Futures Lab brings together elite entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to explore how business leaders can harness AI, FinTech, and emerging tools, placing innovation at the heart of their strategies to drive inclusive growth and advance regional economic development.

During the session, H.E. Raja emphasized the pivotal role of women in the financial sector and entrepreneurship as essential drivers of economic growth. She pointed out how increasing female participation in the workforce has the potential to add USD 2.7 trillion to the region’s economy by the end of 2025, highlighting the significant value of inclusivity. H.E. Raja also drew attention to the UAE’s leadership in advancing gender equality, referencing progressive policies, and the growing presence of women in executive positions as clear indicators of the nation’s commitment to empowering women.

The discussion further highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence in finance, highlighting how predictive analytics and emerging technologies will create smarter, more resilient financial systems. She also shared her vision for the future of finance in the MENA region, defining it as tech-enabled, inclusive, and collaborative, with promising opportunities for women to drive economic growth.

During the event, H.E. Raja was honoured with the ‘Women in Finance Award’, a distinction that recognises her visionary leadership, outstanding contributions to the finance sector, and commitment to innovation across the region. The award underscores her dedication to advancing gender equality in MENA and her role in building inclusive ecosystems that empower women, foster opportunity, and drive sustainable growth. The recognition also highlights the UAE’s active efforts in nurturing the next generation of female leaders to transform the region’s financial landscape.

