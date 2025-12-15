As the leading provider of specialist education in the GCC, Almasar Education is empowering ca. 28,000 Special Needs Education and Care (SEC) and higher education students across Saudi Arabia and the UAE with vital workplace skills and knowledge

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: As the GCC works to build resilient, future-ready economies, the question of how to prepare learners for rapidly changing job markets is more urgent than ever. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, more than one in five jobs globally will be affected by 2030, driven by technological change, automation, demographic shifts and the green transition. Almasar Alshamil Education, the leading provider of specialized education and the largest provider of private higher education in the UAE, is addressing this challenge head-on, equipping ca. 28,000 students with the skills, resilience and adaptability needed for the jobs of tomorrow through its two pillars: Special Needs Education and Care (SEC) and Higher Education.

Together, these two pillars position Almasar Education as the only education provider in the region to link early intervention with industry-aligned higher education. In doing so, Almasar Education is building a pathway from childhood to career that strengthens Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.

Supporting approximately 8,000 beneficiaries in Saudi Arabia

Through the Human Development Company (HDC), Almasar Education operates 39 special education and care centers, 14 special education and care schools and three clinics across Saudi Arabia, serving approximately 8,000 children and young adults with special educational needs. By providing early screening, therapy and assistive technologies, HDC strengthens literacy, numeracy and self-regulation. At the same time, this work is helping to build and professionalize the Kingdom’s SEC sector, creating demand for thousands of skilled specialists and driving the localization of EdTech solutions tailored to this space. These services improve individual outcomes while widening the Kingdom’s future workforce by allowing more young people to progress into mainstream education, vocational training and ultimately employment.

Operating Higher Education programs that prepare graduates for the workplace

Almasar Education leads the private higher education in the UAE through its two major institutions: Middlesex University Dubai, the largest private university in Dubai, and NEMA Holding, Abu Dhabi’s largest tertiary education group, operating Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University.

Almasar Education adopts an integrated and industry-focused approach to higher education, equipping individuals with both academic expertise and the practical competencies required to successfully enter the workforce after they graduate. The organization measures success by outcomes, aiming for each student to leave with a degree that opens doors in global markets and with the confidence to adapt when the job changes around them. Adapting to today’s requirements, programs in artificial intelligence, business analytics, cybersecurity and fintech are developed in partnership with leading employers and reinforced through live projects, internships and industry-led research.

Recent collaborations highlight this practical approach. Middlesex University Dubai became the first in the UAE to have its MBA in AI and Business Analytics recognized by the Institute of Analytics, a global benchmark for data professionals. Partnerships with Alibaba Cloud and Dubai Police give students hands-on training in cloud platforms, digital forensics and AI-driven investigation tools, turning classrooms into gateways to real-world careers of the future.

Majed Al Mutairi, Chief Executive Officer of Almasar Alshamil Education said, “The skills gap is no longer a future scenario. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution continuing to transform economies and labor markets, education systems must adapt to meet future requirements. In Saudi Arabia, this is central to the Saudi Vision 2030 Human Capital Development Program, which seeks to equip young people with the skills needed to thrive in a modern, digitally driven economy. Too often, traditional curricula are out of step with these evolving demands, and we must work to close that gap.

“Almasar Education plays a role at both ends of the skills pipeline, building strong early foundations through our SEC institutions while advancing higher education that responds to the demands of tomorrow’s industries. Through these efforts, every learner, regardless of background or ability, is equipped to contribute to and share in the region’s future,” he concluded.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its national transformation, Almasar Education is responding with immediate action, ensuring SEC facilities and residential centers echo today’s requirements, offering enhanced independence, social integration and the opportunity for personal growth.

Alongside within higher education, it is launching programs in high-demand fields such as AI and fintech across the universities it operates and expanding industry partnerships to give homegrown talent a direct pathway into the workforce. These steps highlight the urgency of closing the gap before it widens further, driven by Almasar Education’s commitment to developing a skilled, inclusive and future-ready workforce that will power the Kingdom and the region’s next generation of growth.

