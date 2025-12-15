Manama, Bahrain – The 2025 HSBC Global Economist Roadshow in Bahrain, brought together a number of clients, partners, and business leaders to discuss key developments shaping global markets and regional growth prospects.

Opening the event, Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO of HSBC Bahrain, said “Bahrain’s decades of forward looking diversification have built stronger investor confidence and positioned the kingdom as a leading destination for investment.”

Joseph added, “For over 80 years, HSBC has been honored to stand as a committed partner to Bahrain, helping build a more sustainable and future-ready economy. Our mission is to empower Bahraini companies expand globally and attract international investment that advances the kingdom’s vision. And through HSBC Private Banking; we continue to meet the growing demand for sophisticated wealth management, offering access to international expertise to grow, manage and preserve wealth across geographies and generations”

Simon Wells, HSBC Chief European Economist said: “Despite extreme uncertainty, the global economy has been remarkably resilient this year, and leading indicators suggest this should continue through the fourth quarter. But scratch below the surface and fragilities are lurking.

Growth in household spending is weak in many economies, and we may not yet have seen the full impact of tariffs. Meanwhile slow growth and higher interest rates are exposing fiscal vulnerabilities. The resilience has been welcome, but there is no room for complacency.” Paul Mackel, HSBC Global Head of FX Research, added that “The US Dollar has had a volatile year so far, initially riding on a wave of optimism before suffering one of its largest defeats. The outlook still points to a soft USD in the months ahead.”

Simon Williams, HSBC Chief Economist for CEEMEA said: "Bahrain remains the most diversified economy in the region and will continue to attract significant capital flows from offshore. But near-term prospects are tied to accelerated progress with the fiscal reform programme and long term to delivery on promised measures to boost productivity and competitiveness. Delivering on this agenda will require sustained coordination and commitment across stakeholders."

The Economist Roadshow continues to serve as a platform where global insight meets local opportunity, helping clients and partners navigate change and achieve sustainable growth across the region.