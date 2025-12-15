H.E. Safeya Al Safi: The Ministry continues to advance policies and regulatory frameworks for the competition sector, reinforcing principles of good governance and strengthening transparency and competitiveness across the national business environment.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism organised a specialised workshop titled ‘A Closer Look at Competition Law’, in collaboration with Covington & Burling LLP and Al Tamimi & Company. The workshop aimed to elevate professional expertise in the application of competition law best practices, with a focus on economic concentration regulations and complaint mechanisms, contributing to a more competitive and investment-attractive national business environment.

Held on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the workshop brought together more than 170 lawyers, economists, and experts. Panelists included prominent regional and international entities, such as Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition (GAC), the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA), Baker McKenzie, Emirates General Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), and Iconic Partners, a financial and economic analysis firm.

H.E. Safeya Al Safi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, highlighted that the initiative aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop the national competition ecosystem.

“The Ministry continues to refine policies and regulatory frameworks to safeguard fair competition and embed principles of good governance across national markets. By strengthening institutional capabilities and deepening professional awareness of competition laws, we ensure alignment with the highest international standards of enforcement,” H.E. Al Safi stated.

H.E. added: “The workshop addressed legislative and regulatory developments, oversight of economic concentrations, and mechanisms for addressing anti-competitive practices. Enhancing understanding of these frameworks supports sustainable economic growth, unlocks new opportunities for investors, and contributes to a balanced market that stimulates innovation and boosts productivity.”

Mohammed Sultan Janahi, Director of the Competition Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, underscored the workshop’s value as a platform for the legal sector and executed in collaboration with specialised competition lawyers, to deepen applied understanding of competition law. He commended the contributions of Al Tamimi & Company and Covington & Burling LLP in enriching discussions, facilitating knowledge transfer, and supporting the Ministry’s efforts to promote a culture of compliance.

Spotlight on Recent Developments in the UAE Competition Landscape



The sessions highlighted recent developments in the UAE’s competition landscape, including updates to the legal and enforcement frameworks and enhanced procedures for monitoring economic concentrations. Discussions also covered the alignment of concepts related to notification thresholds, approval mechanisms, and compliance requirements in merger and acquisition transactions, alongside practical aspects of handling complaints and the role of law enforcement in safeguarding markets against unfair practices and ensuring a level playing field.

Participants emphasised the importance of raising awareness of updated competition policies, strengthening alignment between legal and enforcement stakeholders, and building a sustainable knowledge network. These efforts contribute to consolidating a market grounded in responsible practices and good governance, while further enhancing the UAE’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

