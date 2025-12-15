Conference took place on the margin of UNHRD 25th anniversary in Brindisi, Italy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Humanitarian, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD/WFP), has wrapped up the Second Conference of Countries Hosting the World’s Humanitarian Hubs in Brindisi, Italy, marking a significant step toward strengthening the global emergency response architecture.

The gathering brought 7 host countries of the world’s humanitarian hubs into one forum, creating a platform for frank exchanges, practical collaboration, and forward-looking commitments. Over the course of the meeting, high-level delegates from Australia, Ghana, Italy, Jordan, Malaysia, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, agreed on the urgency to put in action a set of priority principles designed to streamline humanitarian response to advance coordination, increasing data transparency, and embedding sustainability into the core of emergency operations. Another major focus of the Conference was the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, where attendees reviewed its growing impact and explored opportunities for scaling and integration.

Reflecting on the conference, Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian stated: “Reflecting on this year’s conference, the discussions and outcomes reaffirm the vital role of collaboration in protecting communities affected by crises. When host countries, humanitarian hubs, and diverse partners come together, we move closer to a more agile, innovative, and community-centered humanitarian system. Our collective ambition is clear; to enable an interoperable humanitarian system which would be a true Global Safety Net, capable of responding swiftly and responsibly to emergencies, while upholding dignity, strengthening local actors, and promoting quality and sustainable, green solutions. At Dubai Humanitarian, we remain firmly committed to advancing this shared vision and transforming it into a reality for the people who need it most.”

The Conference brought together high-level speakers and participants from major entities, including the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the World Food Programme (WFP), the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations of the European Commission (DG ECHO), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the Italian Civil Protection, the Coordination Centre for the Prevention of Natural Disasters in Central America (CEPREDENAC), Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), University of Politecnico di Milano, and the Emergency Supply Pre-Positioning Strategy (ESUPS).

The 2nd Conference builds on the foundation laid during the inaugural convening hosted by Dubai Humanitarian and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs at COP28 in 2023. This year’s edition concluded with a renewed determination to deepen cooperation, accelerate digital transformation, and collectively strengthen the global humanitarian system ahead of future challenges.