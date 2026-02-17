Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted the Sustainable Mobility Symposium, bringing together experts, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore pathways toward decarbonizing transportation and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in Qatar and the region.

Organized by the College of Engineering and Technology, the symposium highlighted UDST’s growing leadership in applied research and innovation through the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Mobility (CeSMO). The event served as a platform to examine emerging trends across land, maritime, and micro-mobility sectors, while fostering dialogue on practical and scalable solutions aligned with national sustainability priorities.

The program featured an introduction to CeSMO delivered by the Acting Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Raja Mazuir Shah. A keynote address by Dr. Marwa Al-Ansary, Global Expert in sustainability and energy technology, provided global insights into the evolving energy landscape and its impact on future mobility systems.

A high-level panel discussion titled “Towards Decarbonization in the Transportation Industries: Challenges and Opportunities” explored regional mobility challenges and emerging technologies. Moderated by Professor Apostolos Pesyridis, Assistant Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, the session addressed electrification, renewable energy integration, logistics resilience, and industry collaboration.

Technical presentations showcased cutting-edge research conducted by UDST faculty, covering topics such as fuel-integrated battery thermal management for hybrid vehicles, electrification frameworks for traditional dhow vessels, renewable charging infrastructure for marine crafts, lightweight materials for automotive applications, supply chain and maritime defense strategies, and innovative waste-to-mobility solutions.

The symposium also featured poster presentations highlighting advancements in carbon fiber manufacturing, autonomous systems, sustainable aviation fuel analysis, freight mobility resilience, LNG carrier optimization, and solar mobility challenges.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Vice President for Academics at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said:

“Sustainable mobility is central to building resilient and future-ready economies. Through applied research, industry collaboration, and innovation-driven education, UDST continues to contribute to Qatar’s transition toward low-carbon transportation systems. UDST is the leading national academic institution in logistics and transportation education, offering many programs such as Aviation Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Aeronautical engineering, Marine Engineering, and Electrical Power and Renewable Energy to support sustainable mobility and transportation eco-system in Qatar. The Sustainable Mobility Symposium reflects our commitment to developing practical solutions that support national sustainability objectives while preparing highly skilled graduates capable of leading transformation across key sectors.”

The event concluded with networking opportunities and guided tours of the College of Engineering and Technology’s advanced laboratories and facilities, underscoring UDST’s state-of-the-art infrastructure supporting applied research and experiential learning.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar.

