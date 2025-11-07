The Niger State Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development has once again drawn national attention to the deplorable condition of roads across the state, calling for immediate federal intervention to address what it describes as a transportation emergency.

The call was made by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Quantity Surveyor Hassan Baba Estu, during the National Council of Works held in Ado-Ekiti, themed “Discipline, Transparency, and Innovation in Engineering Practice.”

In his presentation to the Council, QS Estu, who was represented by the Director of Civil Engineering Services, Engr. Kudu Madami, emphasized the urgent necessity for comprehensive federal support to rehabilitate and reconstruct major roads in Niger State, many of which serve as lifelines for the movement of goods and people across the country.

He emphasized that Niger State occupies a unique and strategic position in Nigeria’s transportation network, serving as a central hub that links the North and South, as well as neighboring regions such as the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the Middle Belt.

According to him, the deplorable condition of both federal and state roads has severely impacted economic activities, disrupted supply chains, and increased road accidents, posing risks to lives and livelihoods.

Estu attributed much of the road damage to unchecked axle load violations, noting that the excessive weight of heavy-duty trucks traversing the state’s corridors has accelerated pavement deterioration far beyond projected lifespans.

The Permanent Secretary also used the opportunity to advocate for a strategic national shift toward sustainable transport systems, particularly the urgent development of rail infrastructure to complement the overstretched road network.

“With Nigeria’s rapidly growing population and expanding economic activities, continued dependence on road transport alone is simply unsustainable,” he told the Council, stressing that the railway system must become a key pillar of national transport planning.

Estu acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the Niger State government, under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, for prioritizing infrastructure renewal within the limits of available resources.

He noted that despite the State government’s commitment, the financial and technical demands of large-scale road rehabilitation require significant support from the Federal Ministry of Works and its agencies.

The Council, in response, recognized the validity of Niger State’s concerns and assured that the issues raised will be reflected in the final communiqué to be adopted and transmitted to the Federal Government for policy consideration.

Key officials from the Niger State Ministry of Works who accompanied the Permanent Secretary to the National Council included Engr. Kudu Madami, Director of Civil Engineering Services; Dr. Andraw, Deputy Director of Civil Engineering; Engr. Faruq Audi, Managing Director of NIGROMA; and QS Ashiya Alfa, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics.

The Niger State delegation expressed optimism that the deliberations at the Council will pave the way for renewed federal commitment to critical infrastructure development, not only in Niger State but across all states whose road networks are vital to Nigeria’s economic growth and regional integration.

