Dubai: Today the United Arab Emirates University commemorated students, faculty, and staff who had served as volunteers and brought great success to the UAEU Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai.

The ceremony was led by UAEU Chancellor Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to H.H. the President of the UAE. He said, “It brings me great joy to greet and thank an assembly of young people who have volunteered their time and efforts for the UAEU Pavilion. You are an exemplar of the UAE community, showing love for cooperation and wellbeing. You have made every effort to uphold the UAEU’s reputation as the University of the Future.

The Chancellor expressed his gratitude to all volunteers for their work in the past six months, saying, “You have supported the university’s vision and strategy to promote cooperation amongst the country’s organisations. You have provided services of the highest quality and have introduced the UAEU Pavilion’s visitors to our achievements and services in the fields of higher education, scientific research, and community service”

The Chancellor told the volunteers that they had highlighted the role of the UAEU in accomplishing the vision of the nation’s wise leadership. They showed that the UAEU promotes entrepreneurship and scientific advance using the latest technologies and in a manner that supports sustainable national development and the achievement of key national goals. He underlined that the university’s intellectual resources, expressed through its programs of advanced research and academic study, are aligned to the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution and contribute to building the nation’s knowledge economy and community wellbeing.

The Chancellor told the volunteers that they had participated in an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime, opportunity. He said, “You have used this opportunity to sharpen your skills and widen your horizons by working with a wide range of world experts and thought leaders in a variety of fields. However most importantly you have shown the world that the UAE is a community of love, humanity, tolerance, and bountiful generosity”.

Recognising the intention of volunteers to repay the UAE community and nation for its own supportive foundations, the Chancellor told the assembly that their ethic originates in Emirati culture and history. He said that their good work in the present day carries this ethic through to future generations.