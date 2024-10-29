Dr Zuhair Al-Fardan, President of Emirates Plastic Surgeon, and Dr Jamal Jomah, President of Arab Association of Surgical & Medical Aesthetics lead group of reconstructive surgeons to foster closer connections with related specialties

Specialists often struggle with effective communication among each other, which can leave women to independently navigate their breast health journey

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a group of breast health professionals has recently convened at DIFC in Dubai to form a dedicated medical consortium for reconstructive surgeons, allowing for knowledge sharing and fostering closer connections with related specialties, such as oncologists and radiologists.

The group unanimously recognized the need for stronger multidisciplinary collaboration, where breast health specialists from various fields work more closely to provide women with a clearer, more holistic care journey. The new initiative aims to address the need for better care coordination among breast health physicians of different specialties, and to enhance the overall healthcare journey for women in the region.

Despite the wide range of breast health professionals available, including breast surgeons, radiologists, oncologists, and reconstructive surgeons, it is often observed that these experts do not communicate effectively among one another. The lack of coordination leaves many women to navigate their own breast health journey, resulting in confusion and missed opportunities for timely interventions. A woman might visit a breast surgeon but remain unaware of her reconstructive options or the next steps following a diagnosis, which can hinder comprehensive care.

Plastic surgeons Dr Dimitry Melnikov, Dr Amro Amr, Dr Vengal Medapati, Dr Abizer Kapadi and Dr Iraj Ahmadi came together to present their unique methodologies for breast reconstruction, ranging from the use of implants to advanced flap techniques. Their meeting sparked a productive exchange of ideas on best practices and potential advancements in the field.

Dr. Zuhair Al-Fardan, President of Emirates Plastic Surgeon, and Dr. Jamal Jomah, President of Arab Association of Surgical & Medical Aesthetics, were appointed to lead this initiative. Their leadership is expected to unify the field further, helping to ensure that women in the region receive the highest level of care.

Dr. Zuhair Al-Fardan emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating: “The journey through breast cancer is not one that any woman should have to navigate alone. By forming this consortium, we aim to ensure that every woman facing a breast cancer diagnosis in the UAE has a seamless, well-coordinated healthcare experience. Multidisciplinary collaboration is essential for providing comprehensive care and timely interventions, and we are committed to making this a reality.”

Dr. Jamal Jomah added: “It’s critical that we, as specialists, break down the barriers between our fields to provide women with a more cohesive and streamlined path to recovery. Through improving communication and building stronger bridges between breast surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and reconstructive surgeons, we set a new standard for patient care in the region. Every woman deserves to know all her options and feel supported at every step of her journey.”

The meeting also highlighted ongoing challenges in the healthcare market, particularly the insufficient support from insurance companies for breast reconstruction procedures. The specialists expressed a shared commitment to advocating for better financial and clinical support for patients requiring reconstructive surgery.

This initiative is part of a larger campaign to raise awareness and encourage women to take charge of their breast health through early detection and proactive health management. Through improving communication and coordination among specialists, the group aims to create a more supportive and informative environment for women facing breast health challenges.

During the meeting, the team of doctors emphasized the critical importance of early screenings, noting that breast health is often neglected amid the many responsibilities women juggle every day. They stated: "It is our collective duty to remind our mothers, sisters, grandmothers, and loved ones of the vital importance of regular breast examinations. Always remember, early detection saves lives."

Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers affecting women worldwide, with one in eight women expected to face a diagnosis during their lifetime. The specialists emphasized the critical role of early detection in reducing breast cancer mortality.

