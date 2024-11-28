PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: At a glittering awards ceremony held at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel last night, dmg events, organizers of Big 5 Global announced the winners of Big 5 Global Impact Awards under 17 awards.
The awards honoured the leaders, projects, and initiatives that are driving innovation, sustainability, and transformative achievements in the construction industry, recognizing standout individuals, organizations and efforts with prestigious accolades.
“Big 5 Global Impact Awards, now in their fourth edition, recognize the innovations and sustainable solutions driving positive change in urban development and construction, as we continue to navigate a rapidly evolving industry,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President at dmg events.
The awards kick-started with the presentation of Sustainability Leader of the Year, where Omnia Halawani, Co-CEO and Founder of grfn was accoladed for her collaboration, innovation and leadership, inspiring positive results for the organization and the wider construction industry.
The awards were judged by an independent, international panel of industry experts, including top government officials and prominent leaders, ensuring that winners are selected purely on merit and excellence.
Drawing an audience of 350, the awards were attended by dignitaries from the public and private sector including the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Culture - Saudi Arabia, Dubai Municipality, Al Bawani Holding, Diriyah Company, Sobha Constructions and ROSHN Group.
Recognizing efforts in sustainability and community impact, the Liveable City Initiative of the Year award was presented to Msheireb Properties for Msheireb Downtown Doha, which is the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project.
One award that applauded the industry’s contribution to encouraging young people into its workforce, Workforce of the Future Initiative was won by ROSHN Group for their HIMAM initiative.
The awards were sponsored by Main Supporting Partner, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Headline Sponsor, ROSHN Group; Category Sponsor, Premier Construction; VVIP Partners, Ministry of Culture – Saudi Arabia, El Seif Engineering Contracting Co., Al Bawani Holding, Tamini Global and Sobha Constructions; VIP Partners, AtkinsRealis, Lead Development, Amana, Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust, Msheireb Properties and Diriyah Company.
Meet the winners of Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2024:
|
Category
|
Winner
|
Sustainable Leader of the Year
|
Omnia Halawani, grfn
|
Technology Leader of the Year
|
Ramzi Jaber, e.construct
|
Impact Leadership Team of the Year
|
The Ministry of Culture - Saudi Arabia
|
Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
|
ROSHN Group
|
Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year
|
Eco City Zero, GAUTAM & GAUTAM ASSOCIATES
|
Conservation & Heritage Initiative of the Year
|
Msheireb Museums, Msheireb Properties
|
Circularity Initiative of the Year
|
Waste Management and Low-Carbon Materials, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East
|
Sustainable Initiative of the Year
|
Planting 1M Mangrove Trees in Jubail Island, LEAD Real Estate Developer
|
Digitalization Initiative of the Year
|
KEO's Digital Transformation Deployment, KEO International
|
Liveable City Initiative of the Year
|
Msheireb Downtown Doha, Msheireb Properties
|
Workforce of the Future Initiative
|
HIMAM, ROSHN Group
|
Retrofit Project of the Year
|
NCM - Nakheel Community Management, The Galleries 4, Muchmore Consultancy
|
Modular Construction Project of the Year
|
The Crest Project, Sobha Constructions
|
Sustainable Construction Project of the Year
|
Estidama Mosque, Masdar City
|
Best Use of Technology of the Year
|
ROSHN Worlds, ROSHN Group
|
Partnership of the Year
|
El Seif Engineering Contracting Co. and China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East
|
Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year
|
AECOM