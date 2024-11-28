Dubai, United Arab Emirates: At a glittering awards ceremony held at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel last night, dmg events, organizers of Big 5 Global announced the winners of Big 5 Global Impact Awards under 17 awards.

The awards honoured the leaders, projects, and initiatives that are driving innovation, sustainability, and transformative achievements in the construction industry, recognizing standout individuals, organizations and efforts with prestigious accolades.

“Big 5 Global Impact Awards, now in their fourth edition, recognize the innovations and sustainable solutions driving positive change in urban development and construction, as we continue to navigate a rapidly evolving industry,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President at dmg events.

The awards kick-started with the presentation of Sustainability Leader of the Year, where Omnia Halawani, Co-CEO and Founder of grfn was accoladed for her collaboration, innovation and leadership, inspiring positive results for the organization and the wider construction industry.

The awards were judged by an independent, international panel of industry experts, including top government officials and prominent leaders, ensuring that winners are selected purely on merit and excellence.

Drawing an audience of 350, the awards were attended by dignitaries from the public and private sector including the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Culture - Saudi Arabia, Dubai Municipality, Al Bawani Holding, Diriyah Company, Sobha Constructions and ROSHN Group.

Recognizing efforts in sustainability and community impact, the Liveable City Initiative of the Year award was presented to Msheireb Properties for Msheireb Downtown Doha, which is the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project.

One award that applauded the industry’s contribution to encouraging young people into its workforce, Workforce of the Future Initiative was won by ROSHN Group for their HIMAM initiative.

The awards were sponsored by Main Supporting Partner, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Headline Sponsor, ROSHN Group; Category Sponsor, Premier Construction; VVIP Partners, Ministry of Culture – Saudi Arabia, El Seif Engineering Contracting Co., Al Bawani Holding, Tamini Global and Sobha Constructions; VIP Partners, AtkinsRealis, Lead Development, Amana, Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust, Msheireb Properties and Diriyah Company.

Meet the winners of Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2024: