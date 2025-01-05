Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the lineup of fights for the global event organized as part of Riyadh Season in collaboration with UFC the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization.

The event, with tickets now available on the webook platform, will be held at the anb Arena in Riyadh on February 1, 2025, and is expected to feature exciting matchups between some of the world’s top fighters.

In the bouts, Dagestani Said Nurmagomedov (18-3-0) will face Brazilian Vinicius “Lok Dog” Oliveira (21-3-0), while Tajikistani Muhammad Naimov (11-3-0) will take on Australian Kain Ofli (12-3-1).

In another bout, American Terrance McKinney (15-7-0) will meet Danish Damir Hadzovic (14-7-0), and Austrian Bogdan Grad (14-2-0) will clash with Brazilian Lucas Alexander (8-4-0).

The French fighter Fares Ziam (16-4-0) faces the American Mike Davis (11-2-0) in a lightweight bout.

In a standout bout, Egyptian Hamdy Abdelwahab (5-0-0) will face American Jamal Pogues (11-4-0), while Bahraini Shamil Gaziev (13-1-0) will go up against American Thomas Petersen (9-2-0) in a tough fight.

The excitement continues as Americans Jordan Leavitt (11-3-0) and Abdul Kareem Al-Silwadi (15-4-0) face off, and Russian Sergei Pavlovich (18-3-0) takes on Surinamese Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik (15-5-0).

Dagestani Ikram Aliskerov (15-2-0) will also meet Brazilian Andre Muniz (24-6-0) in a decisive battle.

Previously, HE Turki Alalshikh announced the main event, featuring former middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya (24-4-0), known as “The Last Stylebender,” against rising star Nassourdine Imavov (15-4-0), ranked fourth globally.

Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian-born New Zealander, is one of the biggest names in UFC history, returning to the ring after his loss to current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis earlier this year. He aims to regain his form with a decisive victory over Imavov.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov, the French fighter of Dagestani origin, seeks to maintain his momentum following a significant win over Brendan Allen. Known for his well-rounded skills and powerful knockouts, Imavov hopes to topple a legend like Adesanya in a spectacular night.

The co-main event will feature another thrilling middleweight clash between undefeated Shara Magomedov (15-0-0), a Dagestani fighter ranked 14th globally, and Michael “Venom” Page (22-3-0), the English fighter known for his kickboxing prowess. Magomedov seeks to strengthen his ranking, while Page aims to return to his winning ways.