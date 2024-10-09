Dubai, UAE: The Pre-Owned Boat Show returns to Dubai Creek Marina from November 1st to 3rd, 2024, offering a weekend packed with unforgettable experiences. This year's event promises to be the most spectacular yet, combining unbeatable deals on high-quality pre-owned vessels with exciting on-land entertainment and thrilling competitions for the whole family.

For over a decade, the Pre-Owned Boat Show has been the go-to destination for those seeking affordable access to the boating lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly boat for weekend getaways, a sleek yacht to cruise the coast, or simply exploring future options, the show offers a wide selection of vessels to fit every taste and budget.

But this event is more than just a boat show – it's a vibrant festival of maritime excitement, featuring live entertainment, gourmet food trucks, fun-filled competitions, and kids' activities. Whether you're a seasoned boater or a curious onlooker, the Pre-Owned Boat Show promises a dynamic mix of adventure and fun for all ages.

A boat for every lifestyle and budget

Boating for every budget is the hallmark of this event. With a curated collection of pre-owned boats from local dealers and brokers, visitors will find opportunities to purchase affordable, well-maintained vessels. The wide variety ensures something for everyone—whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned boater looking to upgrade.

Exciting activities for the whole family

Beyond the boats, the Pre-Owned Boat Show offers an action-packed, family-friendly weekend of exciting activities for everyone:

The Wakesurf Championship

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping showdown! The Pro Wakesurf Competition is back for its second year, bigger and better, building on last year’s success. In collaboration with the World Wakesurfing Association, this year's event will feature world-renowned wakesurfers battling it out on the stunning waters of Dubai Creek. Prepare to be amazed as athletes showcase their incredible skills and defy gravity with breathtaking aerial maneuvers.

The Retail Village

Explore the latest marine and watersports innovations at the Retail Village. This vibrant hub is a key feature of the event, offers a diverse range of products for any water-based activity, no matter how niche, catering to every boating enthusiast's needs. From high-performance watersports gear to lifestyle products, clothing, and maintenance equipment, discover the latest products and find everything needed to enhance your time on or in the water.

Dining and Entertainment

Visitors can indulge in a variety of international cuisine and refreshing drinks while taking in the breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline and marina. From a vibrant food court to pop-up stands and food trucks, there will be a wide range of culinary options to suit every taste. Adding to the ambiance, live DJ performances will provide the perfect soundtrack for a dining experience immersed in the luxurious marina lifestyle.

Ripe Market joins the lineup!

New to this year's event is the inclusion of the popular Ripe Market, bringing its lively food truck festival to Dubai Creek Marina. Ripe Market is renowned for supporting small, homegrown businesses, and at the show, they will be offering a diverse selection of artisanal food and beverages. Visitors can enjoy everything from fresh farm-to-table produce to gourmet street food, creating the perfect spot to enjoy a meal while soaking in the relaxed, waterfront atmosphere.

Family-Friendly Fun at Kids Zone

With activities like treasure hunts, magicians and creative arts & crafts, there’s plenty to keep the little ones entertained while you explore.

A stunning venue with iconic views

The show will be held at Dubai Creek Marina, part of the luxurious Dubai Creek Resort. Known for its serene setting and top-notch amenities, Dubai Creek Marina boasts 125 protected berths, providing the perfect backdrop for boat viewing and socializing. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of international cuisine from pop-up stands and food trucks while soaking in views of the Dubai skyline.

Event Details

Dates: November 1st to 3rd, 2024

Time: Friday (15:00 to 21:00), Saturday & Sunday (14:00 to 21:00)

Location: Dubai Creek Marina, Dubai Creek Resort

Admission: Free entry, registration through Viya app

Parking: Ample parking available

With over 30 years of experience, the award-winning Dubai Creek Marina offers an extensive range of services and facilities including protected moorings for marine vessels, a chandlery shop, cruise charters, and the region’s best pleasure boat repair facility.

For more information about the Pre-Owned Boat Show 2024, please visit https://dubaicreekresort.com/marina/the-pre-owned-boat-show/.

This year’s Pre-Owned Boat show is made possible by the following sponsors: Wasl, one of the largest real estate management and development companies in the UAE, as well as Viya a luxury lifestyle rewards app, offering rewards & experiences across the UAE.

Why you should attend

This year’s Pre-Owned Boat Show promises a comprehensive experience that blends luxury and affordability with entertainment for all ages. Whether you're there to explore boats, enjoy thrilling watersport competitions, or simply spend a memorable weekend with family, this is the ultimate waterfront event.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to Dubai Creek Marina for another exciting edition of the Pre-Owned Boat Show, where there is a boat for everyone” said Abdulla Ali Al Noon, Director – Special Projects at Dubai Golf. “This year’s event combines the best of boating with a host of fun, family-friendly activities, making it a must-visit for everyone.”

Mark your calendars for November 1-3, 2024, and prepare for an unforgettable weekend of affordable luxury, family fun, and maritime excitement at Dubai Creek Marina.

About Dubai Creek Resort

Dubai Creek Resort comprises the iconic Dubai Creek Golf Club and the 5-star luxury hotel, Park Hyatt Dubai. Situated on the banks of the city’s famous waterway, Dubai Creek, this iconic venue features some of the city’s finest award-winning lifestyle, holiday, leisure, and dining experiences.

Located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Deira and Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek Resort is a haven of tranquility and escapism, transporting guests to a world that seems far away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai, making it the ideal getaway destination and the city’s undisputed destination of excellence.

The iconic Dubai Creek Resort has developed a reputation for its warmth of welcome and excellence of service, not just for avid golfers but to Dubai residents and visitors alike, comprising an 18-hole championship golf course, renowned restaurants, and bars, as well as leading leisure facilities including Dubai Creek Academies, a collaboration of the very best sports, fitness and wellness academy in the UAE.

The Dubai Creek Resort also houses the Dubai Creek Marina, which offers an extensive range of services and facilities to meet boat owners’ needs. In addition to protected moorings for vessels up to 165ft. it also offers a chandlery shop, cruise charters, and the region’s best pleasure boat repair facility.

About Viya Marine

Viya Marine is a leading provider of premium yachting services and experiences in Dubai. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and professionalism, Viya Marine offers a comprehensive range of services, including marina management, yacht maintenance, marine retail, boat sales, and boat charters.

The company's portfolio includes some of Dubai's most prestigious marinas, such as Dubai Creek Marina, One&Only Marina at the Palm, and Jewel of the Creek Marina. Viya Marine also operates a state-of-the-art Yacht Service Center and a well-curated marine retail store, ensuring clients have access to top-quality services and products.

As the official dealers of Finnmaster and Grandezza boats in the UAE, Viya Marine offers an exceptional selection of boats that combine elegance, functionality, and performance. The company's boat charter services at One&Only Marina at the Palm deliver bespoke experiences for both leisure and corporate clients.

