The panel, a mix of government and private sector leaders and the first dedicated meeting of its kind, features: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports; the Saudi Esports Federation Chairman; the Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC); the CEOs of NEOM and SAVVY Gaming Group, and the Managing Director of Qiddiya

The Next World Forum is at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8, with over 1,000 delegates from across the globe in attendance

RIYADH: The Next World Forum will be inaugurated with a unique panel session entitled ‘Saudi Spotlight: What Now, What Next?’, featuring some of the most prominent government and private sector figures propelling Saudi Arabia’s growth strategy for gaming and esports.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8, the Next World Forum’s opening, scene-setting panel will highlight the Kingdom’s extensive gaming and esports aspirations.

The ‘Saudi Spotlight’ panel consists of:

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sports

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman, Saudi Esports Federation

HE Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

Eng. Nadhmi Al Nasr, CEO, NEOM

HE Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director, Qiddiya

Brian Ward, Group CEO, SAVVY Gaming Group

The purpose of the ‘Saudi Spotlight: What Now, What Next?’ panel session – facilitating the first dedicated meeting of its kind – is to discuss the future of gaming and esports as a flourishing part of the Saudi Arabian economy. Integral to this is an ambition to develop the abundant talent that exists in the Kingdom and integrate related sectors.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Saudi Spotlight, the scene-setting panel of the inaugural Next World Forum, is a golden opportunity to gather some of the brightest minds and main players helping deliver the Kingdom’s ambitions of being a global leader in esports and gaming.

“As well as highlighting the economic opportunities and gains sought, there will also be focus on the crucial, wider holistic thinking behind those ambitions – which spans multiple government bodies and sectors, as well as the large local demand. The passion for gaming in Saudi Arabia – where around 70 percent of the nation’s 35 million population are gamers – is immense. The potential for further growth, however, is even bigger. Saudi Spotlight at the Next World Forum will act as a fulcrum for ensuring that potential is fully captured across all aspects of gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia.”

The panel at the Forum will discuss the Kingdom’s role as an emerging global player in the booming gaming and esports economy, which is larger than Hollywood and the music industry combined. While the gaming and esports sector is currently dominated by the United States, China, South Korea and Japan, gaming consumption in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030.

Specific discussion points to be raised by the ‘Saudi Spotlight’ panel at the Next World Forum include:

The role of the Ministry of Sport, Saudi Esports Federation, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qiddiya, NEOM, and SAVVY Gaming Group in gaming and esports

The collaboration between multiple ministries in this area, including integration into the various aspects of Vision 2030 and two key Giga projects

The impact of developing a sports culture and business economy, with reference to the professionalization of esports

The integration of gaming and esports into the digital economy strategy

The development of infrastructure, a gaming and esports hub, and incentives for international ecosystem players to be based in Saudi Arabia

The value chain from tech development and hardware, creative production, esports and changing consumption habits factored into future approach

The underlying funding, governance, regulator and implementation framework

The emerging trend-driven opportunities such as streaming, distribution, and sports professionalization that will be discussed throughout the two days of the Next World Forum

The Next World Forum recap

More than 1,000 delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most important issues in esports and gaming at the in-person Forum. The Forum will also feature activations, gaming masterclasses, bilateral meetings, and bring to a close Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide. The Next World Forum's guestlist includes ministers of sport from leading nations across the world, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.

Gamers8 recap

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide, runs daily throughout this summer until September 8 at a purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City. Elite esports tournaments are featuring alongside a series of big-name concerts, festivals, shows, and fun-filled activities for all ages.

About the Next World Forum:

The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, is to be held on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8 in Riyadh.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center, the inaugural Next World Forum is where the global gaming and esports community will gather to discuss the development of this vibrant, economically flourishing, and collaborative ecosystem.

Showcasing new ideas, investment, and talent development, the Forum is also an ideal setting to highlight Saudi Arabia’s thriving role in the gaming and esports industry, as the nation strives to contribute substantially to the dynamic value chain.

More than 1,000 delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most pertinent issues in esports and gaming at the in-person Forum. These include ministers of sport from various leading nations, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.

About SEF:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The federation's activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

About Gamers8:

Gamers8, from the creators of Gamers Without Borders, is a global gaming and esports festival with a mission to blur the lines between what's physical and what's virtual. Established to bring the virtual world of gaming and esports out into the physical realm of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 will be held for eight weeks this summer from July 14 – September 8.

Offering elite and competitive tournaments, entertainment, activities and attractions, incredible music concerts and shows, plus more, Gamers8 concludes with a gaming and esports forum that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

The elite gaming competitions will host the biggest esports teams in the world across five different titles with a total prize pool of $15 million, all hosted in a state of the art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the event is being brought by a series of partners including Mastercard, SAVVY Gaming Group, ESL FACEIT Group, Spotify, and Aramco, each collaborating to provide gamers around the world an experience like no other.