JEDDAH — Saudi artist Majid Asiri has been able to convey his paintings and sculptures with the essence of the Asir region by drawing on the artistic legacy of Asir, its beautiful colors, and its rich cultural background.



He was inspired to highlight the region's great cultural heritage by portraying it in many forms of art, including abstract sculptures.



Majid Asiri, an artist and teacher of art education for people with special needs, told Al-Arabiya that he began learning plastic art at a young age, as well as by watching some of the region's former and current artists. He received some art lessons from different artists who visited Al-Muftaha Village, before specializing in the study of art education.



With regard to his artistic philosophy, Majid explained that Asir's beauty, land, hills and valleys, houses, and cultural and artistic legacy had the greatest impact on his works and artistic output.



The abstract artist was pleased with the realistic ornamental art level he attained in his plastic works, which he was inspired by Al-Qatt Al-Asiri. The colorful creative overlaps, he says, give the work a distinct style and personality.



Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, also called nagash painting or majlis painting, is a style of Arabic art, typically painted in the entrance to a home.



Asiri said that he is a practitioner of plastic art in most of its types and has several local and international participations. As a member of the Culture and Arts Association, he also taught various art classes and worked in a variety of artistic forums.



He also created historical paintings of Asir villages and the southern region's heritage symbols, such as Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, in his own distinctive style.



The artist noted further that he was working on sculpted models of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri in various sizes and shapes for a dual exhibition on Al-Qatt Al-Asiri in a contemporary abstract style.



He concluded his speech by expressing his ambition to further develop his artistic and plastic tools. He further said, “Nations are measured by their arts, and I hope that art receives the respect and attention it deserves.”

